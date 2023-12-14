EQS-News: Linde Included in Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the Twenty-First Consecutive Year

14.12.2023 11:59:57

Linde Included in Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the Twenty-First Consecutive Year

Linde Included in Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the Twenty-First Consecutive Year

Linde Included in Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the Twenty-First Consecutive Year

Woking, UK, December 14, 2023 – Linde (Nasdaq: LIN) announced today it has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) for the twenty-first consecutive year. Linde has also been included in the DJSI North America.

The DJSI World comprises global sustainability leaders representing the top 10% of the 2,500 largest companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index. Constituents are selected based on several factors including performance in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment, in which Linde achieved an industry-leading score.

“Sustainability is embedded in Linde’s DNA,” said Sanjiv Lamba, Chief Executive Officer, Linde. “We have clear targets spanning all areas of ESG and are committed to the highest standards of sustainability, both in our own business and working with our customers. I am proud to see our team’s actions recognized through our unbroken record of inclusion in the DJSI World.”

Linde’s products, technologies and services helped its customers to avoid more than 90 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2022 - more than double Linde’s own global emissions. Linde’s climate goals include its 2035 science-based absolute GHG emissions reduction target and its 2050 climate neutrality ambition. Linde is a participant in the United Nations Global Compact, a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index and was awarded the Sustainable Market Initiative’s Terra Carta Seal.

 

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2022 sales of $33 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications including production of clean hydrogen and carbon capture systems critical to the energy transition, life-saving medical oxygen and high-purity & specialty gases for electronics. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit linde.com

 
