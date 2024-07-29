EQS-News: Linde Publishes 2023 Sustainable Development Report

29.07.2024 12:00:07

Linde Publishes 2023 Sustainable Development Report

Linde Publishes 2023 Sustainable Development Report

Linde Publishes 2023 Sustainable Development Report

Woking, UK, July 29, 2024 – Linde (Nasdaq: LIN) announced today it has published its 2023 Sustainable Development Report. The report details Linde’s progress towards its sustainability goals and outlines additional targets.

At the end of 2023, Linde had reduced its absolute greenhouse gas emissions by 4.4% compared with the 2021 baseline for its 2035 emissions reduction target. Linde also helped its customers avoid 91 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2023, more than double its own emissions. Sustainable productivity initiatives helped save 500 million gallons of water, and Linde diverted more than 250 million pounds of waste from landfill as part of its Zero Waste Program. The company continued its strategic efforts to increase social resilience and delivered nearly 600 employee community engagement programs that benefitted more than 350,000 people globally.

Linde’s 2023 Sustainable Development Report incorporates new sustainability commitments starting in 2024, including a target to spend an additional $3 billion on decarbonizing Linde’s own operations. Linde will also reduce water withdrawal intensity by 20%*, extend its Zero Waste Program to all production sites globally and is implementing sustainable development training across its workforce.

“We continue to perform well against our longer-term goals, including our 35 by 35 science-based target,” said Tamara Brown, Vice President Sustainability, Linde. “Having already achieved several of our 2028 targets well ahead of time, we have augmented our existing goals with ambitious new targets in decarbonization, waste, water and sustainability awareness. We have seen a strong start to 2024 and look forward to maintaining this momentum, setting our standards even higher while listening to our stakeholders.”

* at high water use sites in areas of high water stress.

 

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2023 sales of $33 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications including production of clean hydrogen and carbon capture systems critical to the energy transition, life-saving medical oxygen and high-purity & specialty gases for electronics. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com

 
Contacts:
 		  
 
Investor Relations 
Juan Pelaez
Phone: +1 203 837 2213
Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com
 
 		 Media Relations
Anna Davies
Phone: +44 1483 244705
Email: anna.davies@linde.com
 

 


