23.01.2024 11:59:45

EQS-News: Linde Signs Record Number of Small On-Site Projects in 2023

EQS-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Linde Signs Record Number of Small On-Site Projects in 2023

23.01.2024 / 11:59 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Linde Signs Record Number of Small On-Site Projects in 2023

Woking, UK, January 23, 2024 – Linde (Nasdaq: LIN) announced today it has signed a record number of new small on-site projects during 2023, its fourth consecutive year of growth.

Linde signed 53 new small on-site projects with capex totaling $270 million for the supply of nitrogen and oxygen during 2023. Small on-site projects use Linde’s proprietary ECOVAR® technology, which is designed to be highly efficient, flexible and reliable while helping customers minimize their environmental impact.

The demand for Linde’s NITRONTM on-site nitrogen plants was across multiple sectors, including battery storage for both consumer electronics and electric vehicles. In addition, glass and metals comprised a significant proportion of Linde’s next generation VITRON®on-site oxygen plant projects. Linde’s portfolio of oxy-fuel applications reduces customers’ fuel consumption and emissions, playing a key role in these project wins.

“Linde’s proprietary small on-site technology enables our customers to be more efficient and sustainable across diverse end markets,“ said Sanjiv Lamba, Chief Executive Officer, Linde. “In addition to record small on-site project wins, Linde’s modular multi-plant solutions are popular with customers for enhanced operational flexibility and lower costs.”

 

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2022 sales of $33 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications including production of clean hydrogen and carbon capture systems critical to the energy transition, life-saving medical oxygen and high-purity & specialty gases for electronics. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit linde.com

 
Contacts:
 		  
 
Investor Relations 
Juan Pelaez
Phone: +1 203 837 2213
Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com
 		 Media Relations
Anna Davies
Phone: +44 1483 244705
Email: anna.davies@linde.com
 

 


23.01.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
Forge, 43 Church Street West
GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
United Kingdom
Phone: +1-203-837-2210
E-mail: Investor_Relations@Linde.com
Internet: www.linde.com
ISIN: IE000S9YS762
Listed: Nasdaq
EQS News ID: 1820357

 
End of News EQS News Service

1820357  23.01.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1820357&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Linde plcmehr Nachrichten