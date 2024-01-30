EQS-News: Linde Starts up Supply of Clean Hydrogen and Captured Carbon Dioxide to Celanese

EQS-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Linde Starts up Supply of Clean Hydrogen and Captured Carbon Dioxide to Celanese



30.01.2024 / 11:59 CET/CEST

Woking, UK, January 30, 2024 – Linde (Nasdaq: LIN) announced today that it has started supplying clean hydrogen and captured carbon dioxide to Celanese, a global chemical and specialty materials company.

Linde is supplying Celanese with carbon dioxide captured from its state-of-the-art carbon monoxide and hydrogen production facility at Clear Lake, Texas. Celanese will use the captured carbon dioxide and resulting clean hydrogen, along with other carbon dioxide sources, as feedstock to produce methanol with a lower carbon intensity at its Fairway Methanol LLC joint venture with Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Linde already supplies carbon monoxide, oxygen and nitrogen to Celanese from its Clear Lake facility and US Gulf Coast pipeline system. The additional supply is an expansion of the existing long-term agreement.

"Celanese is meeting the challenge to produce products with a lower carbon footprint by using carbon dioxide that would otherwise be emitted,” said Mark Murray, Senior Vice President of Acetyls at Celanese. "We are pleased to work with Linde in our journey to reduce the carbon intensity of methanol, a raw material widely used in many everyday products.”

“Linde is actively supporting its customers’ decarbonization goals," said Amer Akhras, Vice President South Region at Linde. "We are proud to expand our existing relationship with Celanese by investing in our Clear Lake facility to enable the production of essential chemicals with a lower carbon intensity.”

As a leading industrial gases and engineering company, Linde is playing a key role in the clean energy transition. The company is actively helping its customers to decarbonize their operations with the latest carbon capture and hydrogen technologies through its world-class engineering organization, key alliances and ventures, and leveraging its extensive experience and infrastructure. Linde is developing clean energy projects across a range of applications and industries and growing its established business along the entire value chain.

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2022 sales of $33 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications including production of clean hydrogen and carbon capture systems critical to the energy transition, life-saving medical oxygen and high-purity & specialty gases for electronics. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.Linde.com