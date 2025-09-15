LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktie

15.09.2025 16:20:23

EQS-News: LPKF strengthens structural resilience: 'North Star' initiative aims to secure long-term profitability

LPKF strengthens structural resilience: 'North Star' initiative aims to secure long-term profitability

15.09.2025 / 16:20 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

  • Increase to a double-digit EBIT margin as key corporate goal
  • Optimizing organizational structures and processes in a systematic way
  • Reducing the impact of revenue fluctuations on earnings

Garbsen, 15 September 2025 – LPKF Laser & Electronics SE has launched the "North Star" initiative, a far-reaching package of measures designed to strengthen the company's long-term profitability. The objective is to increase the EBIT margin to double digits and secure competitiveness in a challenging market environment.

In recent years, LPKF has faced a challenging market environment with rising costs and stagnating sales. It was also necessary to adjust the annual forecast for the current fiscal year. Already in 2024, LPKF implemented a cost-cutting program that contributed significantly to improving profitability in 2025. In order to achieve long-term and sustainable success, LPKF decided on the next far-reaching step this August: "North Star" is a comprehensive program for sustainably increasing profitability that strategically goes beyond conventional cost-cutting measures and aims to ensure the company's future success.

"The volatility of our business environment has increased rapidly. To make LPKF more resilient to market volatility and sales fluctuations, we will optimize both our organizational structure and our process landscape in a systematic way and make them future-proof. With an open corporate culture in which every idea counts, we can together create better solutions which can be implemented more quickly. This will enable us to increase our competitiveness and set the course for sustainable, profitable growth with the “North Star” initiative," says Peter Muemmler, Chief Financial Officer of LPKF SE.

The "North Star" initiative comprises five key areas of action: operations, research & development, sales, administration & infrastructure, and service. The LPKF leadership team is responsible for managing the individual areas of action; in addition, the teams are supported by a specialized consulting firm from Hanover.

LPKF continues to pursue a dual strategy: the company will drive organic growth in its core business while tapping into new, larger markets with the help of innovative technologies such as LIDE (Laser Induced Deep Etching). This targeted expansion of its business areas allows LPKF to increase the scalability of its business model, thereby creating conditions for long-term success and growth in a dynamic market environment.

About LPKF

As a high-tech engineering company, LPKF develops high-precision, scalable manufacturing processes that are used in growth markets such as semiconductors & electronics, life science & medical technology, smart mobility, and research & development. Founded in 1976, the company is headquartered in Garbsen near Hanover and operates worldwide through subsidiaries and agencies. LPKF employs around 700 people and strives tirelessly to drive technological progress with innovative solutions and bring about sustainable, positive changes in the world. The shares of LPKF Laser & Electronics SE are traded on the SDAX of the German Stock Exchange (ISIN 0006450000).

 

 


Contact:
Bettina Schäfer, Department Manager Group Communication & Investor Relations

15.09.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: LPKF Laser & Electronics SE
Osteriede 7
30827 Garbsen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 5131 7095-0
Fax: +49 (0) 5131 7095-95
E-mail: investorrelations@lpkf.com
Internet: www.lpkf.com
ISIN: DE0006450000
WKN: 645000
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2197682

 
End of News EQS News Service

2197682  15.09.2025 CET/CEST

