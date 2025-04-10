EQS-News: Marinomed Biotech AG: Launch of new moisturizing Carragelose eye drops in Austria

EQS-News: Marinomed Biotech AG / Key word(s): Market Launch

Marinomed Biotech AG: Launch of new moisturizing Carragelose eye drops in Austria



10.04.2025 / 07:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Marinomed Biotech AG: Launch of new moisturizing Carragelose eye drops in Austria

Carragelose eye drops for the treatment of dry eyes launched under the trade name “Coldamaris protect” in Austria

Eye drops complement existing Carragelose product portfolio now owned by Unither Pharmaceuticals and are important for reaching contractually agreed earn-out milestones

Furthermore, the decongestant Carragelose-containing nasal spray has received declaration of conformity under the new medical device regulation (MDR)

Korneuburg, Austria, 10. April 2025 – Marinomed Biotech AG (VSE:MARI) announces that the Austrian distribution partner Sigmapharm has launched the moisturizing eye drops under the trade name “Coldamaris protect” further to a license deal signed in 2023. The eye drops complement the existing Carragelose over-the-counter (OTC) product portfolio consisting of nasal sprays and throat products for the prophylaxis and treatment of viral respiratory diseases. In a clinical study conducted in Spain in 2024, the eye drops improved dry-eye related symptoms by remarkable 54% while being well tolerated by patients with mild to moderate dry eye syndrome.

In 2024, the Carragelose business has been sold to the French Company Unither Pharmaceuticals. Marinomed now supports Unither in transferring the business and successfully continuing the growth of the portfolio. The launch of the eye drops is an important milestone for reaching contractually agreed milestones regarding the earn-out components of the contract.

Furthermore, Marinomed has made considerable progress in transferring the Carragelose product portfolio to the new medical device regulation (MDR). Next to other Carragelose nasal sprays, now also the decongestant nasal spray, containing a combination of Carragelose and sorbitol, has received the declaration of conformity und the MDR. The MDR, which replaces the previously valid medical device directive (MDD), sets new EU-wide standards regarding the requirements for safety, performance, quality of clinical data and overall technical documentation for medical devices.

Eva Prieschl-Grassauer, CSO of Marinomed, comments: “Together with an outstanding safety profile and other key benefits, Carragelose is an ideal compound for providing relief for dry eyes. Introducing the Carragelose eye drops to the product range is a logical addition and complements the existing product portfolio. This launch as well as the ongoing transfer of the products to the new MDR supports the positive development of the Carragelose portfolio, which also influences the earn-out components of the deal between Unither and Marinomed.”

About Carragelose®

Carragelose® is a sulfated polymer from red seaweed and a unique, broadly active virus- and allergen-blocking compound. It is known as a gentle, effective, and safe prevention and treatment of various viral respiratory infections. Several clinical and preclinical studies have shown that Carragelose® forms a protective layer on the mucosa that prevents viruses from infecting cells. Laboratory and clinical data have demonstrated that Carragelose® can also inhibit the spreading of SARS-CoV-2.[1],[2] Carragelose® products have been outlicensed for marketing in Europe, North America, Australia, and parts of Asia and Latin America. The portfolio of Carragelose®-containing nasal sprays and oral products can be accessed at https://www.carragelose.com/en/portfolio/launched-products, scientific publications on Carragelose® at https://www.carragelose.com/en/publications. In February 2025, the whole Carragelose® portfolio has been transferred to the French company Unither Pharmaceuticals.

About Marinomed Biotech AG

Marinomed Biotech AG is an Austrian, science-based biotech company with a growing development pipeline. The Company develops innovative patent-protected products based on the Marinosolv® platform. The Marinosolv® technology improves the solubility and bioavailability of hardly soluble compounds and is used to develop new therapeutics for autoreactive immune disorders. The Company is headquartered in Korneuburg, Austria, and is listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange (VSE:MARI). For further information, please visit: https://www.marinomed.com.

For further inquiries contact:

PR: Lucia Ziegler

Marinomed Biotech AG

T: +43 2262 90300 158

E-Mail: pr@marinomed.com IR: Tobias Meister

Meister Consulting GmbH

T: +43 2262 90300

E-Mail: ir@marinomed.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on current views, expectations and projections of the management of Marinomed Biotech AG about future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those described in, or expressed or implied by, such statements. The current views, expectations and projections of the management of Marinomed Biotech AG may be identified by the context of such statements or words such as “anticipate,” “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “project” and “target”. Forward-looking statements are only valid as of the date they are made and Marinomed Biotech AG does not assume any obligation to update, review or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Marinomed and Marinosolv® are registered trademarks of Marinomed Biotech AG. These trademarks may be owned or licensed in select locations only.

[1] https://www.dovepress.com/efficacy-of-a-nasal-spray-containing-iota-carrageenan-in-the-postexpos-peer-reviewed-fulltext-article-IJGM

[2] https://www.marinomed.com/en/news/marinomed-biotech-ag-shares-positive-clinical-trial-results-for-iota-carrageenan-nasal-spray-in-the-prevention-of-covid-19-1