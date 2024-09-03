EQS-News: Monika Wiederhold new member of the Amadeus Fire Group's Management Board for Training

EQS-News: Amadeus Fire AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Monika Wiederhold new member of the Amadeus Fire Group's Management Board for Training



The Amadeus Fire Group, a leading provider of Personnel Services and Training in Germany, is pleased to announce the appointment of Monika Wiederhold as a member of the Management Board for the Training segment as of 1 November 2024. With her wide experience and strong expertise in digital transformation and strategic corporate development, she will take on a key role in the company's growth strategy.

Monika Wiederhold has more than two decades of international management experience, including leading positions first at Lufthansa Group and since 2017 at Amadeus IT Group S.A., a leading global provider of IT solutions for the travel industry. She held various management positions there, most recently as Executive Vice President for Marketing & Digital Transformation. Her impressive career is characterised by extensive experience in the development and operational implementation of growth strategies as well as the digitalisation of business processes. As an experienced leader, she is further characterised by her ability to inspire and motivate teams.

Monika Wiederhold is delighted to be contributing her broad experience of growth strategies and digital transformation to the Amadeus Fire Group from November: "The opportunity to further develop the company in strategic and digital markets in a growth-oriented manner is an exciting challenge."

Robert von Wülfing, CEO of the Amadeus Fire Group, is delighted with the appointment: "As a new member of the Management Board, Monika Wiederhold is a valuable enrichment! Her extensive expertise and strategic mindset will play a major role in helping us to actively shape developments in the Training market and further strengthen our market position."

Christoph Gross, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Amadeus Fire Group, emphasises: "In Monika Wiederhold we have gained an excellent manager. Her extensive expertise and vision will significantly contribute to the further development of the Amadeus Fire Group as a leading provider of training and personnel services. We look forward to the coming challenges and successes together with confidence."

Upon starting her role on 1 November 2024, Monika Wiederhold will play a central role in promoting the organic and inorganic growth of the Amadeus Fire Group. She will make a significant contribution to further expanding the Group's unique service and product portfolio, consisting of Personnel Services as well as Training.

About the Amadeus Fire Group:

The Amadeus Fire Group is a competent service provider specialising in Personnel Services and Training in Germany. For more than 35 years, Amadeus Fire AG has been recognised as an experienced partner in personnel placement, temporary staffing and interim management and offers first-class solutions for commercial and IT positions. With more than 20 locations throughout Germany, Amadeus Fire AG is a reliable partner for specialists and managers in the fields of accounting, office, financial services and IT services.

In addition to these personnel services, the Amadeus Fire Group provides a wide range of training programmes through its training institutes - Steuer-Fachschule Dr. Endriss, GFN and Comcave College. Commercial and IT skills are offered throughout Germany in training and retraining courses, both for publicly funded programmes and for private and business customers.

The Amadeus Fire Group unites its extensive experience in Personnel Services with a strong Training portfolio and thus actively contributes to reducing the shortage of skilled labour by training and supplying qualified specialists.

