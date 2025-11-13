EQS-News: Amadeus Fire Group acquires eduBITES and expands the digital B2B training portfolio with AI agent-supported services

EQS-News: Amadeus Fire AG / Key word(s): Takeover

Amadeus Fire Group acquires eduBITES and expands the digital B2B training portfolio with AI agent-supported services



13.11.2025 / 15:38 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Amadeus Fire Group acquires eduBITES and expands the digital B2B training portfolio with AI agent-supported services





Frankfurt/Main / Berlin, 13 November 2025



The Amadeus Fire Group (ISIN: DE0005093108, Prime Standard, SDAX), one of Germany's leading providers of personnel services and professional training, acquires 70 percent of the shares in eduBITES GmbH.

With this acquisition, Amadeus Fire is integrating the innovative Berlin-based tech company, that is redefining the boundaries between learning, knowledge transfer and automation with an AI-based SaaS platform and agent systems.

From knowledge to impact – eduBITES operationalises corporate knowledge with AI

“If Siemens knew what Siemens knows” – this symbolic question arises in almost every company. eduBITES provides the technological answer with AI-supported capture, structuring and automation of implicit knowledge.

Intelligent AI agents interview knowledge bearers using so-called ‘knowledge sprints’ to contextualise their expertise and convert it into multimedia learning formats. This content is automatically integrated into a learning experience system that enables personalised learning paths and continuous knowledge utilisation.

This turns knowledge into a productive asset – available, scalable, measurable based on data, and supported by a variety of agents. This means, for example, redefining onboarding and offboarding, sales, management, and AI academies – in fact, every form of corporate learning.

eduBITES scales this model across partner networks using the “Academy-as-a-Service” (AaaS) approach, enabling organisations to develop their own topic-specific academies and share knowledge within the company as well as with their partners. The target group are primarily large companies and ambitious medium-sized businesses.

“eduBITES revolutionises the way companies not only capture their most important resource, namely their knowledge, but also make it available again systematically and efficiently in learning units through the use of AI. Regardless of the industry and topic, eduBITES can transform companies into continuously learning organisations and significantly increase productivity,” emphasises Monika Wiederhold, COO of Training at Amadeus Fire AG, highlighting the unique selling proposition of the company, which offers a holistic combination of knowledge management and learning platform – knowledge is not only stored, but also actively imparted.

eduBITES – scalable growth with premium customer base

eduBITES generates recurring SaaS revenue and expects revenue of approx. € 2 million in 2025. The management plans to expand revenue and achieve profitability in 2026. Customers include leading companies such as Audi, Daimler Truck, ARAG and Hubert Burda Media, as well as partners such as Deloitte and the German Federal Association of the Digital Economy (BVDW).

“Together with the Amadeus Fire Group, we are accelerating our expansion and realising our shared vision of an AI-driven learning economy,” Prof Dr Marc Drüner, founder, managing director and still shareholder of 30 percent of eduBITES, explaining the future collaboration. "Our technologies perfectly complement Amadeus Fire's strong sales and training expertise – and open up new perspectives for the future of AI-based corporate learning. We share the same conviction: Hybrid intelligence – the interplay of human and Artificial Intelligence – is the key to tomorrow's value creation." The existing management team and all eduBITES employees will remain on board.

With this acquisition, the Amadeus Fire Group consistently implements the strategy of combining personnel services and training in line with the guiding principle of “people in the company” and strengthening the Group's AI-first ambitions.

“This acquisition strengthens Amadeus Fire Group's position in the dynamically growing market for digital B2B training, where AI is bringing about a paradigm shift, and is another key component of the Group's technology-driven buy-and-build growth story,” welcomes Robert von Wülfing, CEO of Amadeus Fire Group, the latest addition to the Training segment's portfolio.

About Amadeus Fire

The Amadeus Fire Group, with headquarters in Frankfurt/Main, is one of the leading providers of personnel services and professional training in Germany. The focus is on the placement of specialised professionals and executives, as well as training and professional development in the commercial and IT sectors. Temporary staffing, permanent placement, interim and project management belong to the services offered in the Personnel Services segment. The Training segment offers practice-oriented training courses for private individuals and companies, as well as publicly funded training. Further information about the company is available here





About eduBITES

eduBITES develops AI-based B2B solutions for internal knowledge extraction and training. Founded in Berlin in 2021 by Prof. Dr. Marc Drüner, the tech company uses AI agents to conduct interviews during so-called “knowledge sprints” to systematically capture internal company knowledge. The AI-based automatic transfer of this content into multimedia learning formats and the distribution of this content via a learning experience system opens up efficient, standardised and highly scalable process solutions for knowledge extraction and processing. Internationally active customers such as Audi and Daimler Truck, as well as national champions such as ARAG, Hubert Burda Media and Kaufland, are already using the AI-based learning platform to transform existing internal knowledge into usable content. Further information about the company can be found at eduBITES.

Contact Amadeus Fire Group:

Jörg Peters

Head of Investor Relations

jpeters@amadeus-fire.de

Phone: +49 69 96 87 62 73

Mobile: +49 151 52 70 26 62

Contact eduBITES:

Prof Dr Marc Drüner

marc@edubites.com

Mobile: +49 151 18 44 00 18