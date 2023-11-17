EQS-News: Mutares included in the MSCI Germany Small Cap Index

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Mutares included in the MSCI Germany Small Cap Index



17.11.2023 / 11:32 CET/CEST

Mutares included in the MSCI Germany Small Cap Index

Inclusion in the MSCI Germany Small Cap Index on November 30, after close of trading

More liquid trading by index-oriented investors

Greater attention from institutional investors

Munich, November 17, 2023 – The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) will be promoted within the index family of the US financial services provider MSCI Inc. As announced by MSCI within the quarterly index review, Mutares will be included in the MSCI Germany Small Cap Index. The changes will take place after close of trading on November 30, 2023.

"The selection of the Mutares shares as part of the current index review by MSCI is a great success for our Company on the capital market and a well-deserved reward for our hard work in recent years. The inclusion in the index is associated with more liquid trading in our share. At the same time, the Mutares share is becoming even more attractive, especially for institutional investors. Interest in our business model is very high, as we have recently seen during our roadshow in the USA," says Mark Friedrich, CFO of Mutares, whose Management Board mandate was extended a few days ago for a further four years until December 31, 2027.

MSCI Inc., headquartered in New York, is a leading global provider of investment decision support applications. MSCI products and services include indices, portfolio risk and valuation methodologies, and securities for portfolio management applications. The US financial services provider's outstanding products include the highly regarded MSCI indices.

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), as a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires medium-sized companies in special situations, based in Europe, which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. For the fiscal year 2023, consolidated revenues of EUR 4.8 billion to EUR 5.4 billion are expected. Based on this, consolidated revenues are to be expanded to approx. EUR 7 billion by 2025 and EUR 10 billion by 2028. As the portfolio grows, so do consulting revenues, which together with portfolio dividends and exit proceeds accrue to the Mutares Holding. Accordingly, net income in the holding company is expected to be in the range of EUR 125 million to EUR 150 million for the fiscal year 2025 and EUR 200 million for the fiscal year 2028. The Management Board and Supervisory Board together hold more than one-third of all Mutares shares with voting rights. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).

