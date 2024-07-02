EQS-News: Nemetschek Group Completes Acquisition of GoCanvas Holdings, Inc.

Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
02.07.2024 09:13:24

Nemetschek Group Completes Acquisition of GoCanvas Holdings, Inc.

02.07.2024 / 09:13 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Closing of acquisition as of July 1 in line with plans

Munich, July 2, 2024 –The Nemetschek Group (ISIN 0006452907), a leading global provider of software solutions for the AEC/O and media industries, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of GoCanvas Holdings, Inc., a leading provider of field worker collaboration software that digitizes traditionally paper-based processes, simplifies inspections, improves safety, and maximizes compliance.

Perfect fit with Nemetschek’s Build & Construct Division portfolio to create unique construction ecosystem

The combination of Nemetschek Group‘s existing capabilities in the Build & Construct segment with the leading cloud and mobile SaaS solutions for the paperless collection, reporting, and integration of field data with GoCanvas unlocks massive field worker opportunities in construction and several adjacent industries.

The complementary technologies, customer bases, and regional sales splits of GoCanvas and the Nemetschek Group will capture significant growth opportunities and lead to technology synergies through enhanced market and customer access along the entire AEC/O lifecycle. In addition, the acquisition strengthens Nemetschek Group’s positioning in the US even further while Nemetschek will provide GoCanvas a unique footprint to expand in Europe and Asia-Pacific.

GoCanvas, with its SaaS-only offering, will additionally further accelerate Nemetschek’s transition to a subscription- and SaaS-centric business model, which is one of company’s key strategic priorities.

For further information about the company, please contact
Nemetschek Group
Stefanie Zimmermann
Investor Relations
+49 89 540459 250
szimmermann@nemetschek.com

About GoCanvas

GoCanvas is dedicated to transforming how businesses connect their office and field workers. The user-friendly platforms aim to simplify inspections, digitize traditional paper-based processes, improve safety, and ensure maximum compliance with industry standards. GoCanvas mobile and cloud solutions are designed to streamline data collection from the field to the office, taking care of administrative tasks so GoCanvas’ customers can focus on what matters most - ensuring the safety of their teams, maintaining the integrity of their equipment, and operating more efficiently.The company was founded in 2008 and has more than 300 employees and locations in the US, Canada, Australia and South Africa.

About the Nemetschek Group

The Nemetschek Group is a globally leading provider of software for digital transformation in the AEC/O and media industries. Its intelligent software solutions cover the entire lifecycle of construction and infrastructure projects and allow creatives to optimize their workflows. Customers can plan, construct, and manage buildings and infrastructure more efficiently and sustainably, and develop digital content such as visualizations, films, and computer games in a creative way. The software company drives new technologies and approaches such as artificial intelligence, digital twins, and open standards (OPEN BIM) in the AEC/O industries to increase productivity and sustainability. We are continuously expanding our portfolio, including through investments in disruptive start-ups. More than 7 million users are currently designing the world with the customer-focused solutions of our four segments. Founded by Prof. Georg Nemetschek in 1963, the Nemetschek Group today employs more than 3,400 experts.

The company, which has been listed in the MDAX and TecDax since 1999, achieved a revenue of EUR 851.6 million and an EBITDA of EUR 257.7 million in 2023.


fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1937411&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten

