EQS-News: Nemetschek Group proposes dividend increase to EUR 0.48 per share

Nemetschek Group proposes dividend increase to EUR 0.48 per share
Munich, March 15, 2024 – The Supervisory Board of Nemetschek SE (ISIN 0006452907) approved at today’s meeting the Executive Board’s proposal for a further increase in the dividend. The Supervisory Board and Executive Board of Nemetschek SE, a globally leading software provider for digital transformation in the construction and media industries, are proposing to the Annual General Meeting on May 23, 2024 to increase the dividend for the 2023 financial year by 6.7% to EUR 0.48 per share (previous year: EUR 0.45 per share).
This would be the eleventh time in a row that Nemetschek has raised its dividend. With 115.5 million shares, the total dividend payout would increase to EUR 55.4 million (previous year: EUR 52.0 million). The Group will thus continue its long-term dividend policy on the strength of its encouraging business performance in 2023. Even in the current uncertain economic environment, shareholders will participate in the Group’s success through a higher dividend. In 2023, the Group increased its revenue by 6.2% (currency-adjusted: 8.0%) to EUR 851.6 million based on its preliminary figures and achieved an EBITDA margin of 30.3%.
