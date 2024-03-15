EQS-News: Nemetschek Group proposes dividend increase to EUR 0.48 per share

EQS-News: Nemetschek SE / Key word(s): Dividend

Nemetschek Group proposes dividend increase to EUR 0.48 per share



15.03.2024 / 11:56 CET/CEST

Corporate News

Nemetschek Group proposes dividend increase to EUR 0.48 per share

Eleventh consecutive dividend increase

Total dividend payout rises to EUR 55.4 million

Munich, March 15, 2024 – The Supervisory Board of Nemetschek SE (ISIN 0006452907) approved at today’s meeting the Executive Board’s proposal for a further increase in the dividend. The Supervisory Board and Executive Board of Nemetschek SE, a globally leading software provider for digital transformation in the construction and media industries, are proposing to the Annual General Meeting on May 23, 2024 to increase the dividend for the 2023 financial year by 6.7% to EUR 0.48 per share (previous year: EUR 0.45 per share).

This would be the eleventh time in a row that Nemetschek has raised its dividend. With 115.5 million shares, the total dividend payout would increase to EUR 55.4 million (previous year: EUR 52.0 million). The Group will thus continue its long-term dividend policy on the strength of its encouraging business performance in 2023. Even in the current uncertain economic environment, shareholders will participate in the Group’s success through a higher dividend. In 2023, the Group increased its revenue by 6.2% (currency-adjusted: 8.0%) to EUR 851.6 million based on its preliminary figures and achieved an EBITDA margin of 30.3%.



The Nemetschek Group is a globally leading provider of software for digital transformation in the AEC/O and media industries. Its intelligent software solutions cover the entire life cycle of construction and infrastructure projects and allow creatives to optimize their workflows. Customers can plan, construct, and manage buildings and infrastructure more efficiently and sustainably, and develop digital content such as visualizations, films, and computer games in a creative way. The software company drives innovation such as digital twins as well as open standards (OPEN BIM) and sustainability in the AEC/O industries and is continuously expanding its portfolio, including through investments in start-ups. More than 7 million users are currently designing the world with the customer-focused solutions of our four segments. Founded by Prof. Georg Nemetschek in 1963, the Nemetschek Group today employs more than 3,400 experts. The company, which has been listed in the MDAX and TecDax since 1999, achieved a revenue of EUR 851.6 million and an EBITDA of EUR 257.7 million in 2023 according to preliminary figures.