EQS-News: Newron Pharmaceuticals will host its 2024 Investor Day on June 25 in New York City

New hope emerges for treatment-resistant schizophrenia: leading KOLs to reveal insights into the neurobiology of treatment for both poorly responding and treatment-resistant patients

Company to lay out the roadmap for US and EU registration for evenamide

Milan, Italy and Morristown, NJ, USA – June 5, 2024 - Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (“Newron”) (SIX: NWRN, XETRA: NP5), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system (CNS), today announced that it will host its 2024 Investor Day on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, in New York City.

This event will be held at Convene, 530 Fifth Avenue (between 44th and 45th Streets) in New York City, from 9:00-11:00 AM EDT. Institutional investors, business partners, analysts and media representatives who are interested in attending in person or virtually can register using this link. The Investor Day will also be accessible via live webcast on Newron’s investor website.

Stefan Weber, Chief Executive Officer and Ravi Anand, MD, Chief Medical Officer will host the event, which will focus on the Company’s clinical, scientific and commercial plans for evenamide for chronic and treatment resistant schizophrenia. Three of the world’s leading experts in neuroscience and schizophrenia will join the Company’s management to explore the unmet needs, new concepts and recent neurobiological findings for treating poor responders and patients with treatment-resistant schizophrenia.

Speakers:

Anthony Grace, Ph.D., Distinguished Professor of Neuroscience, Professor of Psychiatry and Psychology University of Pittsburgh will present breakthrough pre-clinical data on treatment resistant schizophrenia:

Evenamide can exert unique efficacy in schizophrenia by targeting the site of pathology: preclinical evidence supports effects seen in patients with TRS

John Kane, M.D., Co-Director & Professor, Institute of Behavioural Science,

Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research, Professor of Psychiatry, Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell will address the topic:

Difficult to treat, poorly responding patients with schizophrenia; new, unique results with evenamide offer new hope for these patients

Stephen R. Marder, M.D., Daniel X. Freedman Professor of Psychiatry, Semel Institute of Neuroscience & Human Behavior, Director, Section on Psychosis, UCLA Neuropsychiatric Institute will present:

New Hope for Patients with Treatment-Resistant Schizophrenia; Unique Results with Evenamide, a Glutamate Modulator, as an Add-On Medication

“We are honored to have three of the most distinguished medical researchers in the field of schizophrenia and treatment resistant schizophrenia, such as Anthony Grace, Ph.D., Dr. John Kane and Dr. Stephen Marder, join our discussions in New York,” said Stefan Weber, CEO of Newron. “We look forward to updating the research community, investors and potential partners with our progress on June 25.”

Venue:

Convene

530 Fifth Avenue

(between 44th and 45th Streets)

New York City, NY

9:00-11:00 AM EDT

A continental breakfast will be served at 8:30 AM ET

Click here to register to attend in person or virtually

About evenamide

Evenamide, an orally available new chemical entity, specifically blocks voltage-gated sodium channels (VGSCs) and is devoid of biological activity at >130 other CNS targets. It normalizes glutamate release induced by aberrant sodium channel activity (veratridine-stimulated), without affecting basal glutamate levels, due to inhibition of VGSCs. Combinations of ineffective doses of evenamide and other APs, including clozapine, were associated with benefit in animal models of psychosis, suggesting synergies in mechanisms that may provide benefit in patients who are poor responders to current APs, including clozapine.

About Newron Pharmaceuticals

Newron (SIX: NWRN, XETRA: NP5) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system. The Company is headquartered in Bresso near Milan, Italy. Xadago®/safinamide has received marketing authorization for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease in the European Union, Switzerland, the UK, the USA, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Japan and South Korea, and is commercialized by Newron’s Partner Zambon. Supernus Pharmaceuticals holds the commercialization rights in the USA. Meiji Seika has the rights to develop and commercialize the compound in Japan and other key Asian territories. Newron is also developing evenamide as the potential first add-on therapy for the treatment of patients with symptoms of schizophrenia. For more information, please visit: www.newron.com

