EQS-News: Powerful and engaging: Porsche launches the first all-electric Macan GTS

Powerful and engaging: Porsche launches the first all-electric Macan GTS



21.10.2025 / 14:00 CET/CEST

Fifth derivative in the SUV model line

Powerful and engaging: Porsche launches the first all-electric Macan GTS

High-performance powertrain, electronically controlled rear differential lock and sports air suspension with lowered ride height

Up to 420 kW (571 PS), 0–100 km/h in 3.8 seconds

Track mode optimises battery cooling and performance

Typical GTS design: distinctive exterior with black accents

New GTS interior package with decorative stitching that matches the exterior paintwork

Porsche is expanding its all-electric SUV line-up with the Macan GTS – a particularly sporty and driver-focused model. With up to 420 kW of overboost power, an electronically controlled rear differential lock and sports air suspension with lowered ride height, the GTS sets new standards for agility and driving dynamics. True to GTS tradition, the fifth variant of the Macan Electric stands out both inside and out with its distinctive styling and numerous dark-coloured accents.

Stuttgart. GTS – three letters that have enjoyed a special reputation among Porsche enthusiasts ever since the 904 Carrera GTS of 1963. For the first time, an all-electric Macan now bears this iconic initialism. This latest addition to the electric SUV model line offers outstanding driving dynamics and exceptional acceleration figures: the sprint from 0-100 km/h takes just 3.8 seconds, reaching 200 km/h in 13.3 seconds, and with a top speed limited to 250 km/h.

Like the Macan Turbo, the Macan GTS features the most powerful rear-axle electric motor in the model series. The power unit measures 230 millimetres in diameter, has an active length of 210 mm, and features a highly efficient 900-amp silicon carbide (SiC) pulse inverter. In the Macan GTS, it delivers 380 kW (516 PS), rising to 420 kW (571 PS) of overboost power with Launch Control, and a maximum torque of 955 Nm. As with the Macan Turbo, the transmission, which features a ratio of 9.0:1, is specially designed to withstand the enormous torque of the performance models.

The Macan GTS offers a combined WLTP range of up to 586 kilometres. At a suitable fast-charging station, the 100 kWh high-voltage battery can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in just 21 minutes, with a peak charging capacity of 270 kW.

The Sport Chrono Package is fitted as standard and has been expanded to include the track mode familiar from the Taycan, which prepares the car for particularly high-performance driving. The mode increases the level of battery cooling, minimising power loss caused by heat build-up (also known as the derating effect), resulting in noticeably improved performance under sustained load.

Sports air suspension with GTS-specific tuning

The new Macan GTS delivers its power in true sports car style – combining rear-biased weight distribution, a low centre of gravity and intelligent power management. Alongside the all-wheel-drive system with fast-reacting electronic Porsche Traction Management (ePTM), Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus) is included as standard. The electronically controlled differential lock enhances traction and agility, positioned directly behind the rear motor to help achieve the 48:52 rear-biased weight distribution.

The Macan GTS also features the lowest centre of gravity in the model line. Engineers have specially refined the sports air suspension, which features level control and Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM). The 10 mm lower ride height and model-specific damper and anti-roll bar tuning provide exceptional agility and cornering precision, which can also be further enhanced with optional rear-axle steering.

The emotive character of the Macan GTS extends to its sound. Its Porsche Electric Sport Sound (PESS) feature offers two exclusive GTS-specific sound profiles , each with a distinct character in the ‘Sport’ and ‘Sport Plus’ modes.

Exterior: black accents and exclusive side skirts

The new Macan GTS features distinctly individual styling. It’s appearance is characterised by various black-painted details on the front, sides and rear – defining signature elements of all Porsche GTS models. Particularly striking are the tinted Matrix LED headlights and strongly contoured outer edges above the airblades.

From early 2026, Porsche will offer a new Sport Design Package for all Macan models, including new front and rear aprons. The Macan GTS will be the first model to receive it – not only as standard but also with GTS-specific styling. The contrast elements, such as inserts, side blades, wheel arch trims and the lip of the adaptive rear spoiler, are finished in black.

The redesigned side skirts, which widen towards the rear, also contribute to the car’s purposeful appearance. The lower rear section features a distinctive design with black trim and a pronounced diffuser panel, while the taillights are tinted to match the headlights. The GTS is fitted with 21-inch Macan Design alloy wheels in Anthracite Grey as standard; 22-inch RS Spyder Design wheels in the same finish are available as an option.

With the introduction of the new Macan GTS, three new colours have been made available: the popular Crayon returns, joined by the GTS-typical Carmine Red and, for the first time on a Macan, Lugano Blue. In addition to the 15 colours available via the Porsche Car Configurator, Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur offers nearly 60 additional shades through its Paint to Sample programme.

Interior: optional colour-matched decorative stitching

To continue the sporty appearance inside, the interior of the Macan GTS features extended Race-Tex upholstery with elements finished in black smooth leather. Race-Tex is featured on the heated multifunction GT Sports steering wheel, the armrests of the centre console and door panels, and the dashboard. The centre panels of the adaptive 18-way adjustable Sports Seats are also upholstered in Race-Tex, while the seat bolsters and headrests are finished in smooth leather.

For the first time on the Macan Electric, the optional GTS Interior Package allows colour coordination between the exterior and interior. To match the corresponding exterior paint colours, the package is available in Carmine Red, Slate Grey Neo or Lugano Blue. The contrasting decorative stitching on the seats, steering wheel, door panels and upper part of the dashboard are finished in the respective colour, as are the seat belts and the ‘GTS’ lettering on the seats. The steering wheel also features a badge with colour-matched ‘GTS’ lettering. The package also includes the Carbon Interior Package, adding carbon-fibre trim to the steering wheel, dashboard and door panels.

The GTS theme continues in the digital cockpit. The car’s actual exterior colour is reflected in the 3D vehicle visualisation on the central display, and the instrument cluster features ‘GTS’ lettering. Many of the functions of the equipped-as-standard Sport Chrono Package – such as lap timing, telemetry recording and sector analysis – can be accessed via the corresponding app in the central display.

New assistance, comfort and entertainment features

The GTS also benefits from the latest updates introduced across the Macan model range, which brought further improvements in relation to driver assistance systems and digital functions. These include the Porsche Digital Key as an addition to the physical key, new parking assistance functions, AI-supported Voice Pilot, an expanded offering for in-car gaming, and an increased maximum towing capacity of 2,500 kilograms.

The new Macan GTS is available to order now, priced from 104,200 euros in Germany, including VAT and country-specific equipment.

