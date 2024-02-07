EQS-News: SAF-HOLLAND acquires special axle systems and suspensions manufacturer Tecma Srl

EQS-News: SAF-HOLLAND SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

SAF-HOLLAND acquires special axle systems and suspensions manufacturer Tecma Srl



07.02.2024 / 10:28 CET/CEST

SAF-HOLLAND acquires special axle systems and suspensions manufacturer Tecma Srl

Bessenbach, February 7, 2024. The SAF-HOLLAND SE ("SAF-HOLLAND"), one of the world's leading suppliers of trailer and truck components, today announced to acquire Tecma Srl, Verona, Italy, a manufacturer of special axle systems and suspensions.

Tecma Srl is specialised in the development and production of customer-specific axle systems and suspensions for special vehicles and heavy-duty applications, which are developed in close cooperation with vehicle manufacturers according to customer requirements. The company currently employs around 60 people and operates a development and production site in Verona, Italy. For many years there has been a close partnership between Tecma Srl and IMS Group Benelux, which was recently acquired by SAF-HOLLAND in January 2024.

"With the acquisition of Tecma Srl we are strengthening our product portfolio in the field of applications for special vehicles. We will also be able to offer our customers special axle systems that were previously not part of our product portfolio. This will enable us to further expand our position as one of the leading one-stop-shop providers in the commercial vehicle industry for suspension-related applications," explains Alexander Geis, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO of SAF-HOLLAND SE.

Frank Lorenz-Dietz, member of the Management Board and CFO of SAF-HOLLAND SE, adds: "The acquisition of Tecma Srl is an expression of our strict M&A strategy. We are securing profitable growth and a targeted addition to the SAF-HOLLAND Group. With the integration of Tecma Srl into the SAF-HOLLAND organisation, further potential can be realized, in particular through the global SAF-HOLLAND sales organisation and joint sourcing."

The purchase price is in the upper single-digit million euro range. The finalization of the transaction as well as the first consolidation of the company into the consolidated financial statements of SAF-HOLLAND SE is expected to be in the first quarter of 2024.



About SAF-HOLLAND

SAF-HOLLAND SE is a leading international manufacturer of suspension-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks and buses. Around 5,900 dedicated employees worldwide are already working on the future of the transport industry today, generating sales of approximately EUR 1.6 billion in 2022.The product range includes, among other things, axle and suspension systems for trailers, fifth wheels for trucks and coupling systems for trucks, semi-trailers and trailers as well as brake and EBS systems. In addition, SAF-HOLLAND develops innovative products to increase the efficiency, safety and environmental friendliness of commercial vehicles. The focus here is on the digitalization and networking of trailers as well as the electrification of axles. The products and solutions are marketed under the brands SAF, Holland, Haldex, V.Orlandi, TrailerMaster, Neway, KLL and York. SAF-HOLLAND supplies original equipment to vehicle manufacturers on six continents. In the aftermarket business, the company supplies spare parts to manufacturers' service networks as well as to wholesalers and, through an extensive global distribution network, to end customers and service centers. SAF-HOLLAND shares have been listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange since 2007 and are part of the SDAX selection index. For further information, please visit www.safholland.com.