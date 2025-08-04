SAF-HOLLAND Aktie

SAF-HOLLAND für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: SAFH00 / ISIN: DE000SAFH001

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
04.08.2025 11:50:13

EQS-News: SAF-HOLLAND wins major order for swivel axle bogies in the military transport sector

EQS-News: SAF-HOLLAND SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
SAF-HOLLAND wins major order for swivel axle bogies in the military transport sector

04.08.2025 / 11:50 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SAF-HOLLAND wins major order for swivel axle bogies in the military transport sector
 

Bessenbach, August 4, 2025. SAF-HOLLAND SE, one of the world's leading suppliers of trailer and truck components, has received a major order from a US manufacturer of special trailers for military transport.
 

The order comprises the delivery of swivel axle bogies for use in low-loaders for military transport. Landing gear and other parts will also be supplied. The total volume of the order is in the high single-digit million US Dollar range. Delivery of the first swivel axle bogies will take place in the fourth quarter of 2025.
 

"We are delighted about the trust placed in us and our products," said Alexander Geis, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO of SAF-HOLLAND SE, adding: "This order is based on our long-standing partnership. It also demonstrates the successful intensification of our sales activities in the military transport sector in Europe and North America. With our broad product portfolio of special and heavy-duty systems, also from our subsidiaries Tecma and Assali Stefen, we are ideally positioned for this."
 

The SAF swivel axle bogie is a heavy-duty product designed for extremely high loads as well as for robust off-road applications. It provides optimum axle load compensation between the axles involved in the event of pronounced road irregularities.
 

The major order confirms the successful implementation of the "drive2030" corporate strategy. With "drive2030", SAF-HOLLAND has set itself the goal of successfully continuing the profitable growth course of the last five years. In addition to conventional growth in the commercial vehicle market for trucks and trailers, SAF-HOLLAND intends to grow more strongly through specific strategic initiatives. Among other things, the broad product portfolio will be used to serve customers in other industries with special applications and off-highway products. This also includes stepping up sales activities in the military transport sector.

 

Contact:

Dana Unger      

VP Investor Relations, Corporate & ESG Communications

Tel: +49 6095 301 949

dana.unger@safholland.de

 

Alexander Pöschl 

Senior Manager Investor Relations, Corporate & ESG Communications

Tel: +49 6095 301 117

alexander.poeschl@safholland.de

 

Michael Schickling

Senior Manager Investor Relations, Corporate & ESG Communications

Tel: +49 6095 301 617

michael.schickling@safholland.de

 

 

About SAF-HOLLAND

SAF-HOLLAND SE is a leading international manufacturer of chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks and buses. An average of around 5,700 dedicated employees worldwide generated sales of EUR 1,877 million in 2024.
 

The product range includes axle and suspension systems for trailers as well as fifth wheels and coupling systems for trucks, trailers, and semi-trailers as well as brake and EBS systems. In addition, SAF-HOLLAND also develops innovative products to increase the efficiency, safety, and environmental friendliness of commercial vehicles. With the brands SAF, Holland, Haldex, Assali Stefen, KLL, Neway, Tecma, V.Orlandi and York, the Group achieved strong market positions in the top three positions in the most important regions worldwide in 2024.
 

SAF-HOLLAND supplies manufacturers in the original equipment market on six continents. In the aftermarket business, the company supplies spare parts to manufacturers’ service networks and wholesalers as well as to end customers and service centers via an extensive global distribution network.
 

SAF-HOLLAND SE is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and is included in the SDAX (ISIN: DE000SAFH001). Further information is available at www.safholland.com.

 


 

04.08.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SAF-HOLLAND SE
Hauptstraße 26
63856 Bessenbach
Germany
Phone: +49 6095 301-949
E-mail: ir@safholland.de
Internet: www.safholland.com
ISIN: DE000SAFH001
WKN: SAFH00
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2178998

 
End of News EQS News Service

2178998  04.08.2025 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu SAF-HOLLAND SEmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu SAF-HOLLAND SEmehr Analysen

31.07.25 SAF-HOLLAND Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
30.07.25 SAF-HOLLAND Kaufen DZ BANK
30.07.25 SAF-HOLLAND Buy Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
30.07.25 SAF-HOLLAND Buy Warburg Research
23.07.25 SAF-HOLLAND Buy Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

SAF-HOLLAND SE 15,54 0,78% SAF-HOLLAND SE

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

03.08.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 31: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.08.25 KW 31: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.08.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 31
02.08.25 Juli 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
02.08.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Zölle im Fokus: ATX im Plus -- DAX deutlich stärker -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Grün - Nikkei mit deutlichen Abgaben
Der heimische Aktienmarkt startet mit Gewinnen in die Handelswoche. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert unterdessen kräftig im Plus. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost präsentierten sich zum Wochenstart mehrheitlich mit Aufschlägen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen