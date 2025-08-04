EQS-News: SAF-HOLLAND wins major order for swivel axle bogies in the military transport sector

SAF-HOLLAND Aktie
04.08.2025 11:50:13
SAF-HOLLAND wins major order for swivel axle bogies in the military transport sector
SAF-HOLLAND SE
SAF-HOLLAND wins major order for swivel axle bogies in the military transport sector
Bessenbach, August 4, 2025. SAF-HOLLAND SE, one of the world's leading suppliers of trailer and truck components, has received a major order from a US manufacturer of special trailers for military transport.
The order comprises the delivery of swivel axle bogies for use in low-loaders for military transport. Landing gear and other parts will also be supplied. The total volume of the order is in the high single-digit million US Dollar range. Delivery of the first swivel axle bogies will take place in the fourth quarter of 2025.
"We are delighted about the trust placed in us and our products," said Alexander Geis, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO of SAF-HOLLAND SE, adding: "This order is based on our long-standing partnership. It also demonstrates the successful intensification of our sales activities in the military transport sector in Europe and North America. With our broad product portfolio of special and heavy-duty systems, also from our subsidiaries Tecma and Assali Stefen, we are ideally positioned for this."
The SAF swivel axle bogie is a heavy-duty product designed for extremely high loads as well as for robust off-road applications. It provides optimum axle load compensation between the axles involved in the event of pronounced road irregularities.
The major order confirms the successful implementation of the "drive2030" corporate strategy. With "drive2030", SAF-HOLLAND has set itself the goal of successfully continuing the profitable growth course of the last five years. In addition to conventional growth in the commercial vehicle market for trucks and trailers, SAF-HOLLAND intends to grow more strongly through specific strategic initiatives. Among other things, the broad product portfolio will be used to serve customers in other industries with special applications and off-highway products. This also includes stepping up sales activities in the military transport sector.
About SAF-HOLLAND
SAF-HOLLAND SE is a leading international manufacturer of chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks and buses. An average of around 5,700 dedicated employees worldwide generated sales of EUR 1,877 million in 2024.
The product range includes axle and suspension systems for trailers as well as fifth wheels and coupling systems for trucks, trailers, and semi-trailers as well as brake and EBS systems. In addition, SAF-HOLLAND also develops innovative products to increase the efficiency, safety, and environmental friendliness of commercial vehicles. With the brands SAF, Holland, Haldex, Assali Stefen, KLL, Neway, Tecma, V.Orlandi and York, the Group achieved strong market positions in the top three positions in the most important regions worldwide in 2024.
SAF-HOLLAND supplies manufacturers in the original equipment market on six continents. In the aftermarket business, the company supplies spare parts to manufacturers’ service networks and wholesalers as well as to end customers and service centers via an extensive global distribution network.
SAF-HOLLAND SE is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and is included in the SDAX (ISIN: DE000SAFH001). Further information is available at www.safholland.com.
