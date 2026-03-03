EQS-News: Start Share Buyback

EQS-News: Alzchem Group AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Start Share Buyback



03.03.2026 / 16:55 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Alzchem Group AG

Disclosure

according to Article 5 of EU Regulation 596/2014

and Article 2 Section (1) of Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052

Share Repurchase

Alzchem Group AG (“Company”) herewith announces the start of the share repurchase program which was published by ad hoc announcement dated December 15, 2025.

Starting March 4, 2026, the Company will repurchase over a period of up to nine months up to 70,000 no-par-value shares of the Company having a total purchase price of up to EUR 10 million (excluding ancillary purchase costs) exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA). The maximum purchase price per share (excluding ancillary purchase costs) will not exceed the share price determined by the opening auction in XETRA trading on the trading day by more than 10 per cent and it will not fall short of the share price by more than 20 per cent. The Managing Board of Alzchem Group AG, upon authorization of the Supervisory Board, is thus exercising the authorization by the Annual General Meeting on May 7, 2024, to acquire own shares.

The purpose of the buyback is (i) to acquire an acquisition currency, (ii) to issue the repurchased shares to employees of the Alzchem group of companies or (iii) to redeem the shares. Other legally permissible purposes covered by the authorization of the Annual General Meeting are not excluded.

The repurchase program will be carried out on behalf and account of the Company through a bank, which was commissioned by the Company. The bank will decide on the timing, the volume and the conditions of each share purchase, within the general framework set by the Company, independently and without being influenced by the Company. The share repurchase program may be suspended and resumed at any time, in line with applicable statutory regulations.

Regardless of its extended purposes the share repurchase program will be implemented pursuant to the trading terms of Art. 5 of EU Regulation no 596/2014 and Art. 2-4 of Delegated EU Regulation no 2016/1052 (“DelReg”). Accordingly, executed repurchases will be announced in a manner compliant with the requirements of Art. 2 Sec. (3) DelReg no later than on the 7th trading day following their conclusion. In addition, the Company will provide regular updates on the progress of the share repurchase program at www.alzchem.com/en/investor-relations/stock/.

Trostberg, March 3, 2026

Alzchem Group AG

- Managing Board -