|
16.02.2024 15:30:05
EQS-News: The Platform Group AG acquires Hood.de platform
|
EQS-News: The Platform Group AG
/ Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Takeover
The Platform Group AG acquires Hood.de platform
Founded in 1999, the Cologne-based company Hood with its platform Hood.de is one of the 10 largest marketplaces in Germany with more than 4,900 active retailers in over 20 product categories. Hood will be part of TPG's "Consumer Goods" segment in future.
The takeover will be financed from TPG's own funds. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. The transaction is expected to be closed by the end of February 2024. In the current year, The Platform Group AG plans to acquire 3-8 companies in both the B2B and B2C sectors.
The Platform Group AG is a software company that is active in 19 sectors with its own platform solutions. Its customers include both B2B and B2C customers in sectors such as furniture retail, machinery retail, dental technology, car platforms and luxury fashion. The group has 14 locations across Europe with 750 employees. Over 20 investments and company acquisitions have been made since 2020. In 2023, sales of EUR 440 million and an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 20 million are expected.
Investor Relations
16.02.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|The Platform Group AG
|Schloss Elbroich, Am Falder 4
|40589 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@the-platform-group.com
|Internet:
|https://the-platform-group.com/
|ISIN:
|DE000A2QEFA1
|WKN:
|A2QEFA
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1839285
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1839285 16.02.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu fashionette AGmehr Nachrichten
|
16.02.24
|EQS-News: The Platform Group AG übernimmt Plattform Hood.de (EQS Group)
|
16.02.24
|EQS-News: The Platform Group AG acquires Hood.de platform (EQS Group)
|
30.01.24
|EQS-News: The Platform Group AG veröffentlicht Ausblick 2024 – Rekordjahr erwartet (EQS Group)
|
30.01.24
|EQS-News: The Platform Group AG announces outlook for 2024 - record year expected (EQS Group)
|
15.01.24
|EQS-News: The Platform Group übernimmt Mehrheit an Avocadostore (EQS Group)
|
15.01.24
|EQS-News: The Platform Group acquires majority stake in Avocadostore (EQS Group)
|
22.12.23
|EQS-News: The Platform Group AG übernimmt Autoplattform Vivelacar vollständig (EQS Group)
|
22.12.23
|EQS-News: The Platform Group AG fully acquires car platform Vivelacar (EQS Group)
Analysen zu fashionette AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|fashionette AG
|5,94
|0,34%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht freundlich ins Wochenende -- DAX nach neuem Rekord schlussendlich fester -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende negativ -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt stand am Freitag klar im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex verzeichnete ebenfalls Gewinne. An der Wall Street waren am letzten Tag der Handelswoche Abschläge zu sehen. In Fernost griffen die Anleger vor dem Wochenende zu.