EQS-News: Vossloh wins another major contract to supply fastening systems in China

Contract worth the equivalent of nearly €20 million

Deliveries planned for 2027

Supply for the section of a new high-speed line

Werdohl, October 27, 2025. Vossloh strengthens its status as a partner for the Chinese high-speed network. The Chinese subsidiary Vossloh Fastening Systems China Co. Ltd. has received a major order to supply rail fastening systems for a section of the new high-speed line that will connect Xining in northwestern China with Chengdu in southwestern China. The total order value amounts to just under €20 million. Delivery of the fastening systems is scheduled for 2027.

Oliver Schuster, CEO of Vossloh AG, comments: "With the continuous development of the world's largest high-speed network, China is setting standards in the railway industry. High-speed lines such as this one place special demands on technology and precision. We are proud to be part of China's ongoing success story in the rail sector and to contribute substantially as a reliable partner to the expansion of sustainable mobility."

Xining, the capital of Qinghai Province, serves as an industrial center while reflecting the cultural diversity in this region. Chengdu is the capital of Sichuan Province and, with more than 20 million inhabitants, one of China's most important economic and innovation hubs. The realization of the connection requires overcoming considerable differences in altitude and numerous mountain passes, which makes the construction project technically challenging. The new rail link promotes closer integration of the two economic centers and also offers logistical advantages in a geographically demanding area.

The Chinese high-speed network is the largest and most modern in the world. It currently covers around 50,000 kilometers and is set to grow to over 70,000 kilometers by 2035. Vossloh has been operating successfully in China for almost 20 years, particularly in the expansion of the high-speed network. The Chinese subsidiary Vossloh Fastening Systems China Co. Ltd., based in Kunshan, has around 130 employees and is one of the leading suppliers of rail fastening systems in the region.

Contact details for media and investors:

Ivo Banek

E-Mail: presse@vossloh.com

Dr. Daniel Gavranovic

E-Mail: investor.relations@vossloh.com

Phone: +49 (0) 2392 52-609

Vossloh is a global technology group which for around 140 years has stood for quality, safety, customer focus, reliability and innovative strength. With its comprehensive range of rail-related products and services, Vossloh ranks among the world market leaders in this sector. Vossloh offers a uniquely broad range of products and services under one roof: Rail fastening systems, concrete ties, switch systems and crossings as well as innovative and increasingly digital-based services for the entire life cycle of rails and switches. Vossloh uses its systemic understanding of the track to address the central customer need of "availability of the rail track".

Vossloh products and services are in use in more than 100 countries. With almost 80 Group companies in nearly 30 countries and over 40 production locations, Vossloh is active locally worldwide. Vossloh is committed to sustainable corporate governance and climate protection and with its products and services makes an important contribution to the sustainable mobility of people and goods.

The Group's activities are organized into the three divisions Core Components, Customized Modules and Lifecycle Solutions. In the 2024 financial year, Vossloh generated sales revenues of €1,209.6 million with around 4,200 employees.