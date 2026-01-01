Caterpillar Aktie

Caterpillar für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 850598 / ISIN: US1491231015

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
01.01.2026 19:15:00

Evaluating Caterpillar Stock's Actual Performance

Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) shares have outperformed the S&P 500 index over the last year, three years, and five years, and by pretty wide margins, too. Perhaps the most surprising outperformance comes over the previous year (58.6% versus 15.7%), not least because it stems from a reason that most investors wouldn't have considered a year or two ago.As the chart below indicates, Caterpillar's earnings, measured here in terms of earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), tend to be highly cyclical. That's understandable, as its core businesses are construction and mining machinery. The former tends to be closely tied to the global economy and infrastructure spending, while the latter fluctuates with mining commodity prices and the willingness of miners to invest in capital expenditures.These patterns indicate that Caterpillar's EBITDA tends to fluctuate significantly, and so does its valuation, as measured here using enterprise value (EV), which represents market capitalization plus net debt.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Caterpillar Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Caterpillar Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Caterpillar Inc. 491,00 -0,61% Caterpillar Inc.
Caterpillar Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs 44 220,00 -1,21% Caterpillar Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

03:35 Kryptowährungen im 4. Quartal 2025: Quartalsbilanz von Bitcoin, Ether & Co.
02:35 Rohstoffe im 4. Quartal 2025: Die Gewinner und Verlierer bei Öl, Gold und Co.
01.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der Kryptowährungen 2025
01.01.26 Dezember 2025: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
01.01.26 4. Quartal 2025: So performten die DAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Verkürzter Handel vor Silvester: ATX beendet letzten Börsentag 2025 mit Rekord -- DAX schließt fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Dienstag deutliche Gewinne. Der DAX präsentierte sich ebenfalls fester.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen