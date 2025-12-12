Oracle Aktie
WKN: 871460 / ISIN: US68389X1054
|
12.12.2025 13:50:00
Even Though Oracle Fell After Earnings, I'd Still Rather Buy It in December Over Every "Magnificent Seven" Stock (Except One)
The "Magnificent Seven" stocks have captured the spotlight in recent years because their success has driven the S&P 500 to new heights.Recently, I ranked all seven of these stocks for 2026, with Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) in first place, followed by Meta Platforms, Nvidia, Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, and Tesla.If Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) were in the Magnificent Seven, I would rank it ahead of Meta and right behind Microsoft, even after the growth stock got crushed following the release of its second-quarter fiscal 2026 results this week. Here's why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Oracle Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
11.12.25
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ Composite schließt im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
11.12.25
|Börse New York: S&P 500 zum Handelsende in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
11.12.25
|MÄRKTE USA/Dow auf Rekordhoch - Oracle bremst KI-Technologieaktien (Dow Jones)
|
11.12.25
|Aktien von SAP, NVIDIA, Softbank & Co. unter Druck: Technologieaktien reagieren sensibel auf Oracle-Zahlen (finanzen.at)
|
11.12.25
|Handel in New York: S&P 500-Anleger greifen nachmittags zu (finanzen.at)
|
11.12.25
|Schwacher Handel: NASDAQ Composite notiert im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
11.12.25
|Oracle investors cast doubt on its knack for divination (Financial Times)
|
11.12.25
|Oracle investors cast doubt on its knack for divination (Financial Times)