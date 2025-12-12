Oracle Aktie

WKN: 871460 / ISIN: US68389X1054

12.12.2025 13:50:00

Even Though Oracle Fell After Earnings, I'd Still Rather Buy It in December Over Every "Magnificent Seven" Stock (Except One)

The "Magnificent Seven" stocks have captured the spotlight in recent years because their success has driven the S&P 500 to new heights.Recently, I ranked all seven of these stocks for 2026, with Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) in first place, followed by Meta Platforms, Nvidia, Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, and Tesla.If Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) were in the Magnificent Seven, I would rank it ahead of Meta and right behind Microsoft, even after the growth stock got crushed following the release of its second-quarter fiscal 2026 results this week. Here's why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
