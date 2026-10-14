Helvetia Baloise Aktie
WKN DE: A2PKFK / ISIN: CH0466642201
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14.10.2026 07:00:13
Every second person has put off dreams for too long
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Helvetia Baloise Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Study/Study results
Three quarters of people in Switzerland believe that they are lucky in life. But almost every second person thinks that they have put off their dreams for too long. A representative survey conducted by the Swiss market research institute Sotomo on behalf of Helvetia shows that 69% of adults would like to have the confidence to do more in their daily lives. And among 18-34-year-olds this even applies to 81%. Everyday situations such as saying “No”, discussing conflicts openly or asking others for help require a particular amount of cour-age. And it is almost always worthwhile to have the confidence to do something. People who dare to make changes in their lives usually look back on them as positive later on.
In brief:
74% of those surveyed agreed with the statement that they are usually or often lucky in life. This is shown in a representative survey of 1,866 adults in German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland. It is also particularly pronounced among those aged over 65 (87%) and among well-off people with an equivalent monthly income of over CHF 6,000 (88%). Among people with an equivalent monthly income below CHF 4,000, only 58% say that they are usually or often lucky in life. Only a very small minority of people in Switzerland (3%) believe that their lives are dominated by bad luck.
Figure 1: Luck in life
Figure 2: Putting off personal dreams
At the same time, 57% of those surveyed admit to having big dreams in their current life stage. Here too, there are clear differences between the generations: 68% of 18-34-year-olds and 48% of persons aged 65 or older. The biggest dreams are in the areas of health and fitness, travel and experiences as well as finance and property. These are followed by partnership and family as well as professional dreams. Only a small minority said they do not currently have any big dreams.
The young generations in particular would like the confidence to do more
Figure 3: Daring to do more in daily life
A piece of advice that people today would pass on to their younger selves most often: “Trust in yourself and in the fact that change can also result in something good.” 50% are convinced that for each door that closes, a new one opens. In addition, just under half of those surveyed would advise their younger selves to trust their gut feeling (47%) and their own abilities (“You can do it”, 43%).
Saying “No” takes more courage than an adventure.
Figure 4: Courage in daily life
Women in particular cite social situations more frequently as a challenge. 40% of women and only 34% of men thus find it difficult to say “No”. Addressing conflicts openly is difficult for 37% of women and 32% of men, asking others for help is difficult for 37% of women and 29% of men and standing up for one’s own needs is difficult for 37% of women and 27% of men.
Most of those surveyed would like to step out of their comfort zone more often
Figure 5: Areas in which people in Switzerland should have more courage
Faith in one’s own abilities helps the most
Figure 6: Factors for stepping out of one’s comfort zone
The generations differ quite considerably here. Young adults rely on their circle of friends in particular. For 50% of 18-34-year-olds, it’s the people who support them. For those aged 65 and older the percentage is 22%. Older people, by contrast, rely more heavily on their experience. 59% of those aged 65 and older mention past experiences as an aid. On the other hand, this applies to only 36% of younger survey respondents. “Courage rarely comes from within. People need self-confidence as well as relationships that give them security and support”, explains Simon Weiner, Head of Sales Network and Marketing at Helvetia in Switzerland. “As a partner specialising in insurance, pensions, wealth management and home ownership, we want to help people face change with confidence and fulfill their plans.”
Major steps usually appear correct in hindsight
Figure 7: Looking back on a life event
About Helvetia Baloise
Disclaimer
This document may contain forecasts or other forward-looking statements relating to the Helvetia Baloise Group that, by their nature, involve general and specific risks and uncertainties, and there is a danger that the forecasts, predictions, plans and other explicit or implied content of forward-looking statements may turn out to be incorrect. We would point out that a number of important factors may contribute to the actual outcomes varying greatly from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include: (1) changes to the general economic situation, particularly in the markets in which we operate, (2) developments in the financial markets, (3) interest-rate changes, (4) exchange-rate fluctuations, (5) changes to laws and regulations, including accounting principles and financial reporting practices, (6) risks associated with the implementation of our business strategies, (7) the frequency, scope and general level of claims, (8) mortality and morbidity rates, (9) policy renewal and lapse rates and (10) the extent to which economies of scale and scope can be realised. In this context, we would point out that the above list of important factors is not exhaustive. When assessing forward-looking statements, you should therefore examine the named factors and other uncertainties carefully. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Helvetia Baloise Group on the date of their publication. The Helvetia Baloise Group is only obliged to update such statements when required to do so by applicable law.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Helvetia Baloise Holding AG
|Aeschengraben 21
|4001 Basel
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|www.helvetia-baloise.com
|ISIN:
|CH0466642201
|Valor:
|46664220
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2415326
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2415326 14.10.2026 CET/CEST
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