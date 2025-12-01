Start in die smarte Geldanlage - 50 € geschenkt! Bei Eröffnung Code "FI67TH50ZN" eingeben. -W-

TotalEnergies Aktie

TotalEnergies für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 850727 / ISIN: FR0000120271

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
01.12.2025 08:30:57

Exploration: TotalEnergies Strengthens its Global Collaboration with Chevron

Download the Press ReleaseParis, 1st December 2025 – Further to an ongoing discussion of global exploration opportunities between TotalEnergies and Chevron, TotalEnergies EP Nigeria has signed a farmout agreement to sell to Star Deep Water Petroleum Limited, a Chevron company, a 40% participation in the PPL 2000 and PPL 2001 exploration licenses, offshore Nigeria.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TOTAL S.A.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu TotalEnergiesmehr Nachrichten