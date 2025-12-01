TotalEnergies Aktie
WKN: 850727 / ISIN: FR0000120271
|
01.12.2025 08:30:57
Exploration: TotalEnergies Strengthens its Global Collaboration with Chevron
Download the Press ReleaseParis, 1st December 2025 – Further to an ongoing discussion of global exploration opportunities between TotalEnergies and Chevron, TotalEnergies EP Nigeria has signed a farmout agreement to sell to Star Deep Water Petroleum Limited, a Chevron company, a 40% participation in the PPL 2000 and PPL 2001 exploration licenses, offshore Nigeria.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TOTAL S.A.
