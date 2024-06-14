FAA Probes Into Counterfeit Titanium Used In Some Boeing, Airbus Planes

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration is investigating whether titanium under fake documents was used in manufacturing some Boeing (BA) and Airbus (EADSF.PK) jets.

The issue, first reported by The New York Times, came into light when a supplier found tiny holes in parts due to titanium corrosion.

"Boeing reported a voluntary disclosure to the FAA regarding procurement of material through a distributor who may have falsified or provided incorrect records," the agency stated. "Boeing issued a bulletin outlining ways suppliers should remain alert to the potential of falsified records."

Speaking on the issue, Boeing stated, "This industrywide issue affects some shipments of titanium received by a limited set of suppliers, and tests performed to date have indicated that the correct titanium alloy was used. To ensure compliance, we are removing any affected parts on airplanes prior to delivery. Our analysis shows the in-service fleet can continue to fly safely."

Meanwhile, Airbus stated that it was aware of the issue and has conducted numerous tests to ensure the quality of the parts, adding "they show that the A220's airworthiness remains intact."

Further, Airbus stated, "The safety and quality of our aircraft are our most important priorities. and we are working in close collaboration with our supplier."

Spirit AeroSystems, which supplies fuselages to Boeing and wings for Airbus, is also helping the FAA with the investigation. It also stated that the company has removed the affected parts from the production line.

"This is about titanium that has entered the supply system via documents that have been counterfeited," Spirit spokesperson Joe Buccino said. "When this was identified, all suspect parts were quarantined and removed from Spirit production. More than 1,000 tests have been completed to confirm the mechanical and metallurgical properties of the affected material to ensure continued airworthiness."