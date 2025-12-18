Dätwyler Aktie
Finance Business Partner (Jasper, GA, US, 30143)
In billions of syringes and in every second car worldwide, Datwyler components make an important contribution to the safety of patients and drivers. The high-tech company focuses on high-quality, system-critical elastomer components and holds leading positions in attractive global markets such as healthcare, mobility, connectivity, general industry and food & beverage. With over 25 production sites on four continents, sales in more than 100 countries and over 8,000 employees, the company, headquartered in Switzerland, generates annual sales of more than CHF 1,000 million.Our employees are the heart of Datwyler - we treat each other with respect, trust and appreciation. We have strong roots and values that have been well established in our 100-year corporate history. Become part of our great team as a...As Finance Business Partner, you will play a crucial role in supporting the accounting and the financial planning and analysis functions within the organization. You will work closely with various departments to provide financial insights, support decision-making processes, and ensure the financial health of the company.Key Responsibilities:Analyze financial data and provide actionable insights to drive business performance.Perform and assist in month-end closing activities.Assist in the preparation of monthly, quarterly, and annual financial reports.Preparation of monthly, quarterly and annual close schedules and balance sheet reconciliations. Assist with taxes, audits and compliance. Be onsite and active with manufacturing teams to develop process knowledge and financial indicators.Collaborate with department heads to monitor budgets, forecasts, and financial plans.Support the development and implementation of financial strategies and initiatives.Conduct variance analysis and identify trends, risks, and opportunities.Provide financial guidance and support to non-financial stakeholders.Participate in cross-functional projects and initiatives to improve financial processes and systems.Participate as part of the local management team.Ad-hoc requests as required. Qualifications:Bachelor's degree in Finance, Accounting, or a related field.Greater than four years of experience in finance, accounting, or a related role.Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.Proficiency in GAAP.Proficiency in ERP systems and data analysis tools.Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.Ability to work independently and as part of a team.Detail-oriented with a high level of accuracy.High proficiency in excel. Preferred Qualifications:Experience in manufacturing operations a plusExperience with SAP a plusMBA or CMA a plus Be yourself at DatwylerWe are convinced that people make the difference. At Datwyler, you will experience diversity and a wide range of career opportunities that only an international company can provide. Together, we are increasing our agility, accelerating digitalization and fostering sustainability. For motivated and talented employees, we offer interesting development opportunities with training and assignments in a global environment. With us, you can contribute with all of your creativity and all your ideas.www.datwyler.comWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Dätwyler Holding AG
