Fiserv Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Fiserv Inc. (FI) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $564 million, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $952 million, or $1.56 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Fiserv Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.325 billion or $2.30 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.0% to $5.215 billion from $4.873 billion last year.

Fiserv Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.73 to $8.80