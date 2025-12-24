Powder River Coal Aktie
ISIN: US73886P1003
|
24.12.2025 15:50:00
Forget FMC: Instead Buy This Unstoppable Farming Titan That's Up 11% in 2025 and Still Running
It's an understatement to say that investors in FMC (NYSE: FMC) have had a tough year. Year-to-date, shares in the fertilizer and agricultural chemicals company have fallen by nearly 73%. By comparison, the S&P 500 index is up almost 17%.FMC's significant declines are primarily due to weak results, coupled with the company's decision to reduce its quarterly dividend from $0.48 per share to $0.08 per share. Worse yet, it's not as if the dust has fully settled. Uncertainty over the company's future remains high, casting doubt on whether it's time to buy the dip.In contrast, there is another agricultural stock that not only has performed far better than FMC but may be on the path to deliver steady, solid gains in the years ahead as it capitalizes on advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) to produce a whole new revenue stream. The "other agricultural stock" I'm referring to is Deere & Co. (NYSE: DE).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu FMC Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
28.10.25
|Ausblick: FMC präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
14.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: FMC legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
29.07.25
|Ausblick: FMC präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
15.07.25