EQS-CMS: Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release of a capital market information

Fresenius Medical Care AG: Share buyback

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Share buyback – Interim Report and Final Report

On December 29, 2025, 339,449 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Fresenius Medical Care AG, the start of which was disclosed on August 11, 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Acquired shares (number) Weighted average price (in EUR) Transaction volume

(in EUR) Trading venue 29 December 2025 12,903 40.7986 526,423.70 AQEU 29 December 2025 115,587 40.8039 4,716,394.95 CEUX 29 December 2025 12,959 40.8111 528,870.77 TQEX 29 December 2025 198,000 40.8018 8,078,761.06 XETA

A total of 14,124,564 shares were acquired within the framework of this share buyback.

The purchase of the shares was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Fresenius Medical Care AG.

The first tranche of the Company’s share buyback program announced per ad hoc notification of June 17, 2025, has thus been completed.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides regular information regarding the progress of the share buyback, including by posting its required disclosures at https://freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/investors/shares/share-buyback/.