30.12.2025 12:27:33

EQS-CMS: Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Fresenius Medical Care AG / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release of a capital market information

30.12.2025 / 12:27 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fresenius Medical Care AG: Share buyback

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Share buyback – Interim Report and Final Report

On December 29, 2025, 339,449 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Fresenius Medical Care AG, the start of which was disclosed on August 11, 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Acquired shares (number) Weighted average price (in EUR) Transaction volume
(in EUR)		 Trading venue
29 December 2025 12,903 40.7986 526,423.70 AQEU
29 December 2025 115,587 40.8039 4,716,394.95 CEUX
29 December 2025 12,959 40.8111 528,870.77 TQEX
29 December 2025 198,000 40.8018 8,078,761.06 XETA

A total of 14,124,564 shares were acquired within the framework of this share buyback.

The purchase of the shares was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Fresenius Medical Care AG.

The first tranche of the Company’s share buyback program announced per ad hoc notification of June 17, 2025, has thus been completed.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides regular information regarding the progress of the share buyback, including by posting its required disclosures at https://freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/investors/shares/share-buyback/.


30.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Fresenius Medical Care AG
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg
Germany
Internet: www.freseniusmedicalcare.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2252732  30.12.2025 CET/CEST

