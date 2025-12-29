IMAX Aktie

WKN: 896801 / ISIN: CA45245E1097

29.12.2025 01:35:00

Forget IMAX Stock and Look at DIS Instead

IMAX (NYSE: IMAX) will find it hard to top 2025. During the year, the large-format movie theater technology company broke several of its records, including those for total box office take. This is impressive, but to me, Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) has a better business model, a brighter future, and is the superior entertainment stock for investors.Nevertheless, of the two stocks, it's IMAX that is currently more favored by Mr. Market. It finished 2025 by reporting that a splashy new release, Avatar: Fire and Ash, clocked in at the company's fifth-best opening (in terms of ticket sales) in its history. It also happened to be the widest IMAX release ever, at 1,703 screens. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
