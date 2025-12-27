Moderna Aktie
WKN DE: A2N9D9 / ISIN: US60770K1079
|
27.12.2025 16:10:00
Forget Moderna Stock, This is a Much Better Buy
Investors flocked to Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) stock in the early days of the pandemic for one big reason: The company sold one of the world's most-needed products, a coronavirus vaccine. The vaccine brought in billions of dollars of revenue, and with this first product, Moderna went from a clinical-stage biotech to a highly profitable commercial-stage company in a matter of months.Though Moderna stock soared back then, in more recent times, the stock has stumbled. The company has seen vaccine sales decline, and its second big product -- its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine -- hasn't performed as well as expected when it comes to delivering growth. Still, Moderna has made progress on cost cuts and has refocused its pipeline on several promising programs. And investors may be taking notice. The stock has climbed more than 30% over the past month.But, if you're looking to invest in a surefire biotech winner, forget Moderna stock. The following player is a much better buy...Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Moderna Incmehr Nachrichten
|
26.12.25
|Schwacher Handel: S&P 500 sackt zum Handelsende ab (finanzen.at)
|
26.12.25
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: S&P 500 verliert am Freitagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
26.12.25
|Freitagshandel in New York: S&P 500 verbucht am Freitagmittag Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
26.12.25
|S&P 500 aktuell: Börsianer lassen S&P 500 zum Start des Freitagshandels steigen (finanzen.at)
|
23.12.25
|Pluszeichen in New York: S&P 500 letztendlich in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
23.12.25