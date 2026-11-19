Fuller Smith & Turne a Aktie
WKN DE: A0MXAU / ISIN: GB00B1YPC344
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19.11.2026 19:27:23
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding
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Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (“the Company”)
Director / PDMR Shareholding
The Company announces that Sir James Fuller, Non-Executive Director, notified the Company that he had completed the purchase of 947 “B” Ordinary Shares of 4p each at a price of £0.699 per share on 19 November 2026.
Further information is detailed in the following PDMR dealing notification.
This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).
Enquiries to:
Rachel Spencer
Company Secretary
020 8996 2073
19 November 2026
.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|GB00B1YPC344
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|FSTA
|LEI Code:
|213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76
|Sequence No.:
|450274
|EQS News ID:
|2439004
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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19.11.26
|Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
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