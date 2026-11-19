Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding



19-Nov-2026 / 18:27 GMT/BST





Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (“the Company”)

Director / PDMR Shareholding

The Company announces that Sir James Fuller, Non-Executive Director, notified the Company that he had completed the purchase of 947 “B” Ordinary Shares of 4p each at a price of £0.699 per share on 19 November 2026.

Further information is detailed in the following PDMR dealing notification.

This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

Enquiries to:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

19 November 2026

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Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them