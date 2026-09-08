General Mills Aktie

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WKN: 853862 / ISIN: US3703341046

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08.09.2026 14:36:15

General Mills Backs Annual Guidance

(RTTNews) - General Mills, Inc. (GIS), a maker and marketer of branded consumer foods, on Tuesday reaffirmed its annual outlook.

Jeff Harmening, CEO of General Mills, said: "We're encouraged by the early signs we're seeing in market, including improving retail sales trends and positive consumer response to our innovation efforts. While we still have important work to do, we believe the business is moving in the right direction, and we're confident in our plans to drive more consistent, profitable growth over time."

For fiscal 2027, the company still anticipates adjusted income of $3 to $3.20 per share.

General Mills continues to expect adjusted operating profit to be down 13% to down 8%, including a 9-point headwind from lapping the 53rd week in fiscal 2026, normalizing corporate incentive expense, and the impact of fiscal 2026 divestitures.

The company still projects organic net sales of down 1.5% to up 0.5%.

For fiscal 2026, General Mills had reported an adjusted profit of $3.55 per share, with an adjusted operating profit of $2.8 billion and net sales of $18.4 billion.

GIS was up by 1.03% at $38.68 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

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General Mills Inc. 31,83 -3,28% General Mills Inc.

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