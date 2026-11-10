General Mills Aktie

General Mills ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 853862 / ISIN: US3703341046

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
10.11.2026 13:29:11

General Mills Restructures Into 3 Segments Starting Jan 2027

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, General Mills, Inc. (GIS) announced its decision to restructure its organization into three segments: Cereal, Snacks & International; Meals & Baking Solutions; and Pet, effective January 1, 2027.

The move comes as the company intends to sharpen its focus, advance strategic priorities and accelerate growth.

Additionally, a new Commercial function will combine marketing, sales, and consumer insights and analytics to strengthen omnichannel capabilities.

In light of this decision, Ricardo Fernandez will assume an expanded role as Segment President, Cereal, Snacks & International; Brett White will be promoted to Segment President, Meals & Baking Solutions; and Liz Mascolo will continue to lead the company's Pet business as Segment President, Pet.

Meanwhile, Josh Yates will be promoted to Chief Commercial Officer, leading U.S. retail sales and enterprise commercial capabilities.

In pre-market hours, GIS was trading at $34.90, up 0.04 percent on the NYSE.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu General Mills Inc.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu General Mills Inc.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

General Mills Inc. 30,84 -0,74% General Mills Inc.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 45
08.11.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
07.11.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.11.26 KW 45: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
06.11.26 KW 45: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schließt deutlich höher -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- US-Märkte im Sinkflug -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag deutlich stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte ebenfalls Gewinne. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich am Dienstag verunsichert. Die Erholung an den Börsen in Fernost hat sich am Dienstag fortgesetzt.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen