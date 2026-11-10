General Mills Aktie
WKN: 853862 / ISIN: US3703341046
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10.11.2026 13:29:11
General Mills Restructures Into 3 Segments Starting Jan 2027
(RTTNews) - Tuesday, General Mills, Inc. (GIS) announced its decision to restructure its organization into three segments: Cereal, Snacks & International; Meals & Baking Solutions; and Pet, effective January 1, 2027.
The move comes as the company intends to sharpen its focus, advance strategic priorities and accelerate growth.
Additionally, a new Commercial function will combine marketing, sales, and consumer insights and analytics to strengthen omnichannel capabilities.
In light of this decision, Ricardo Fernandez will assume an expanded role as Segment President, Cereal, Snacks & International; Brett White will be promoted to Segment President, Meals & Baking Solutions; and Liz Mascolo will continue to lead the company's Pet business as Segment President, Pet.
Meanwhile, Josh Yates will be promoted to Chief Commercial Officer, leading U.S. retail sales and enterprise commercial capabilities.
In pre-market hours, GIS was trading at $34.90, up 0.04 percent on the NYSE.
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