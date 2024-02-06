|
06.02.2024 23:26:52
Gilead Sciences Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, misses estimates
(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $1.43 billion, or $1.14 per share. This compares with $1.64 billion, or $1.30 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Gilead Sciences Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.16 billion or $1.72 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.7% to $7.12 billion from $7.39 billion last year.
Gilead Sciences Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $1.43 Bln. vs. $1.64 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.14 vs. $1.30 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.76 -Revenue (Q4): $7.12 Bln vs. $7.39 Bln last year.
