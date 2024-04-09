Google Debuts Gemini In Android Studio For Coding Assistance

(RTTNews) - Alphabet, Inc.'s (GOOG) Google is continuously working towards integrating artificial intelligence in different products to compete with Microsoft's (MSFT) Copilot.

Recently, Google announced the inclusion of Gemini Pro, the company's most powerful, into the Android Studio, where an AI chatbot named Studio Bot answers questions and offers direct coding assistance. The tech giant also stated that its AI-powered app development assistant Studio Bot, launched last year at the Google I/O developer event, will be now re-branded as "Gemini in Android Studio."

The company will be rolling out this latest upgradation in over 180 countries for the Android Studio Jellyfish version.

Following the update, users could experience an improvement in the quality of the responses when completing code, debugging, finding relevant resources, and writing documentation.

The California-based company stated that users would have to sign in and access the Gemini API starter template through Android Studio, to use the AI-based functions, which would be primarily based on conversation history and context provided by the developer.

Meanwhile, for privacy reasons, users can also block Gemini from accessing certain files or folders, by creating an "aiexclude" file to block access.