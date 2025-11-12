Alphabet A Aktie

Alphabet A für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14Y6F / ISIN: US02079K3059

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
12.11.2025 23:17:01

Google Launches Private AI Compute To Power Secure Cloud-Based AI

(RTTNews) - A new cloud system called Private AI Compute was introduced by Google with the goal of delivering more potent AI features while protecting user data.

According to the company, the system will enable devices to process data via an encrypted connection to Google's secure cloud, which is driven by its proprietary Tensor Processing Units.

Google claims that the technology makes sure that user data is protected from even the company's own access. NCC Group's independent testing verified that the new platform complies with stringent privacy regulations.

Operating on an AMD-based Trusted Execution Environment, the system provides security equivalent to on-device processing by isolating and encrypting memory.

Google will be able to run larger Gemini AI models thanks to Private AI Compute, improving features like Magic Cue on Pixel 10 phones, which offers tailored recommendations based on screen context.

Additionally, the Recorder app will be enhanced by the secure cloud, allowing transcription summaries in additional languages.

Google claims that a hybrid strategy that combines cloud and edge processing will produce quicker and more intelligent AI experiences without sacrificing privacy, even though its on-device neural processors still manage smaller AI tasks locally.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Alphabet A (ex Google)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Alphabet A (ex Google)mehr Analysen

30.10.25 Alphabet A Neutral UBS AG
30.10.25 Alphabet A Outperform RBC Capital Markets
30.10.25 Alphabet A Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
27.10.25 Alphabet A Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
14.10.25 Alphabet A Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Alphabet A (ex Google) 246,85 -1,95% Alphabet A (ex Google)
Alphabet C (ex Google) 248,20 -1,19% Alphabet C (ex Google)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
09.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 45
08.11.25 KW 45: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
08.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.11.25 KW 45: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ende des US-Shutdowns in Sicht: ATX mit Rückenwind -- DAX schließlich erneut mit Gewinnen -- US-Börsen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen - Dow-Rekord -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich höher
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt waren Gewinne zu sehen. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich ebenfalls mit Aufschlägen. Die US-Börsen schlossen zur Wochenmitte auf unterschiedlichem Terrain. In Fernost ging es mehrheitlich leicht aufwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen