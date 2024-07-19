Google To Crack Down Low-Quality Apps On Play Store Next Month

(RTTNews) - Google recently updated its 'Spam and Minimum Functionality policy', ensuring that "apps meet uplifted standards for the Play catalog and engage users through quality functionality and content user experiences."

The tech giant emphasized that "apps should provide a stable, responsive, and engaging user experience."

Furthermore, Google stated, "Apps that crash, do not have the basic degree of adequate utility as mobile apps, lack engaging content, or exhibit other behavior that is not consistent with a functional and engaging user experience are not allowed on Google Play."

Also, the Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)-owned company noted that certain apps such as text-only apps, single wallpaper apps, apps that doesn't install or unresponsive apps will be removed from the Play Store, effective August 31.

Last year, Google has blocked 2.28 million apps for violating app policies and putting user security at risk, as per Android Authority.