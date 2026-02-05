Gurit Aktie
Gurit Expands U.S. Operations to Support Growing Subsea Demand
Zurich, February 5, 2026
Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) today announced that it is preparing to expand its U.S. operations in anticipation of further growth in its subsea business. This development follows the multi-year subsea contract announced in September 2025 and the subsequent expansion of Gurit’s operations in Australia to support that program.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Gurit Holding AG
|25,65
|9,38%
