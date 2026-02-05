Gurit Aktie

Gurit für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3DHG2 / ISIN: CH1173567111

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Börsenplätze
Chartvergleich
Historisch
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
05.02.2026 14:00:13

Gurit Expands U.S. Operations to Support Growing Subsea Demand

Gurit Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Gurit Expands U.S. Operations to Support Growing Subsea Demand

05.02.2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST

Zurich, February 5, 2026

Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) today announced that it is preparing to expand its U.S. operations in anticipation of further growth in its subsea business. This development follows the multi-year subsea contract announced in September 2025 and the subsequent expansion of Gurit’s operations in Australia to support that program.

The continued success of Corecell structural foam core within the subsea industry has strengthened Gurit’s position as a leading supplier of advanced materials to demanding, high-performance applications. To accommodate the expected increase in U.S. market demand, Gurit will expand its existing Dallas (TX) site by adding a new building as part of its planned ramp up. The site is scheduled to be fully operational during Q3 2026.

Corecell is a market-leading, high-performing structural core material based on its proprietary (SAN) process. With a long track record in challenging engineering environments, Corecell remains unmatched in the industry and is widely recognized for its reliability and performance.

“Gurit has proven itself as a reliable supplier of performance core solutions, delivering the high quality of product and service the subsea sector requires. We are committed to maintaining these high standards and meeting the expectations of the U.S. market. Our global footprint and network of dedicated technical experts enable us to expand quickly and efficiently, offering continuity to our customers and their projects,” says Lance Hill, General Manager Marine & Industrial, Gurit.

About Gurit
The subsidiaries of Gurit Holding AG, Wattwil/Switzerland, (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) are specialized in the development and manufacture of advanced composite materials, composite tooling equipment and core kitting services. The product range comprises structural core materials, structural profiles, prepregs, formulated products such as adhesives and resins as well as structural composite engineering. Gurit supplies global growth markets such as the wind turbine industry, marine, building and many more. Gurit operates production sites and offices in Australia, Canada, China, Denmark, Ecuador, India, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and the United States.
www.gurit.com

Gurit Group Communications

Phone: +41 44 316 15 50, e-mail: investor (at) gurit.com

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

Forward-looking statements:
To the extent that this announcement contains forward-looking statements, such statements are based on assumptions, planning and forecasts at the time of publication of this announcement. Forward-looking statements always involve uncertainties. Business and economic risks and developments, the conduct of competitors, political decisions and other factors may cause the actual results to be materially different from the assumptions, planning and forecasts at the time of publication of this announcement. Therefore, Gurit Holding AG does not assume any responsibility relating to forward-looking statements contained in this announcement.


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Gurit Holding AG
Thurgauerstrasse 54
8050 Zurich
Switzerland
Internet: https://www.gurit.com/
ISIN: CH1173567111
Valor: 117356711
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2272166

 
End of News EQS News Service

2272166  05.02.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Gurit Holding AG

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Gurit Holding AG

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Gurit Holding AG 25,65 9,38% Gurit Holding AG

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

05:24 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
04:42 KW 6: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
06.02.26 KW 6: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Januar 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.02.26 Januar 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Bitcoin und KI-Sorgen belasten nur kurzzeitig: Dow erstmals über 50.000 Punkten -- ATX und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich tiefer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt notierten vor dem Wochenende höher. Der Dow erreichte ein Allzeithoch. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich am Freitag mehrheitlich schwächer.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen