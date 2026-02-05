Gurit Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Gurit Expands U.S. Operations to Support Growing Subsea Demand



05.02.2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST



Zurich, February 5, 2026 Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) today announced that it is preparing to expand its U.S. operations in anticipation of further growth in its subsea business. This development follows the multi-year subsea contract announced in September 2025 and the subsequent expansion of Gurit’s operations in Australia to support that program.



The continued success of Corecell structural foam core within the subsea industry has strengthened Gurit’s position as a leading supplier of advanced materials to demanding, high-performance applications. To accommodate the expected increase in U.S. market demand, Gurit will expand its existing Dallas (TX) site by adding a new building as part of its planned ramp up. The site is scheduled to be fully operational during Q3 2026.



Corecell is a market-leading, high-performing structural core material based on its proprietary (SAN) process. With a long track record in challenging engineering environments, Corecell remains unmatched in the industry and is widely recognized for its reliability and performance.



“Gurit has proven itself as a reliable supplier of performance core solutions, delivering the high quality of product and service the subsea sector requires. We are committed to maintaining these high standards and meeting the expectations of the U.S. market. Our global footprint and network of dedicated technical experts enable us to expand quickly and efficiently, offering continuity to our customers and their projects,” says Lance Hill, General Manager Marine & Industrial, Gurit. About Gurit

The subsidiaries of Gurit Holding AG, Wattwil/Switzerland, (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) are specialized in the development and manufacture of advanced composite materials, composite tooling equipment and core kitting services. The product range comprises structural core materials, structural profiles, prepregs, formulated products such as adhesives and resins as well as structural composite engineering. Gurit supplies global growth markets such as the wind turbine industry, marine, building and many more. Gurit operates production sites and offices in Australia, Canada, China, Denmark, Ecuador, India, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and the United States.

www.gurit.com Gurit Group Communications Phone: +41 44 316 15 50, e-mail: investor (at) gurit.com All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law. Forward-looking statements:

To the extent that this announcement contains forward-looking statements, such statements are based on assumptions, planning and forecasts at the time of publication of this announcement. Forward-looking statements always involve uncertainties. Business and economic risks and developments, the conduct of competitors, political decisions and other factors may cause the actual results to be materially different from the assumptions, planning and forecasts at the time of publication of this announcement. Therefore, Gurit Holding AG does not assume any responsibility relating to forward-looking statements contained in this announcement.

End of Media Release

View original content: EQS News