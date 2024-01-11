|
11.01.2024 17:45:05
Gurit receives gold award for sustainability performance
|
Gurit Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Rating/Sustainability
Zurich, January 11, 2024
Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) has been awarded a gold medal for its sustainability performance from EcoVadis, one of the world’s largest and most trusted sustainability rating agencies. This places Gurit in the top 5% of all EcoVadis-rated companies globally.
The EcoVadis assessment evaluates 21 sustainability criteria across four core themes: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement. More than 85,000 companies globally have been rated by EcoVadis.
EcoVadis’ business sustainability ratings are based on international sustainability standards such as the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact, the International Labor Organization (ILO) conventions, the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards and the ISO 26000 standard. The ratings provide an evidenced-based analysis on performance and an actionable roadmap for continuous improvement.
As a supplier to the renewable energy sector, and true to the company’s vision “With passion for a sustainable future”, Gurit has formed a sustainability organization with seven dedicated workstreams, involving experts and representatives from across the organization, and is successfully engaging many of its employees in different sustainability projects worldwide.
Gurit will publish its Sustainability Report 2023 on March 4, 2024. More information on Gurit’s sustainability strategy can be found on the company website at: https://www.gurit.com/sustainability/
