Gurit Holding AG / Key word(s): Rating/Sustainability

Gurit receives Gold award for sustainability performance



11.01.2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST



Zurich, January 11, 2024 Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) has been awarded a gold medal for its sustainability performance from EcoVadis, one of the world’s largest and most trusted sustainability rating agencies. This places Gurit in the top 5% of all EcoVadis-rated companies globally. The EcoVadis assessment evaluates 21 sustainability criteria across four core themes: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement. More than 85,000 companies globally have been rated by EcoVadis. EcoVadis’ business sustainability ratings are based on international sustainability standards such as the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact, the International Labor Organization (ILO) conventions, the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards and the ISO 26000 standard. The ratings provide an evidenced-based analysis on performance and an actionable roadmap for continuous improvement. As a supplier to the renewable energy sector, and true to the company’s vision “With passion for a sustainable future”, Gurit has formed a sustainability organization with seven dedicated workstreams, involving experts and representatives from across the organization, and is successfully engaging many of its employees in different sustainability projects worldwide. Gurit will publish its Sustainability Report 2023 on March 4, 2024. More information on Gurit’s sustainability strategy can be found on the company website at: https://www.gurit.com/sustainability/ About Gurit

The subsidiaries of Gurit Holding AG, Wattwil/Switzerland, (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) are specialized on the development and manufacture of advanced composite materials, composite tooling equipment, core kitting and composite engineering services. The product range comprises structural core materials, prepregs, moulds, automation solutions and formulated products such as adhesives and resins. Gurit supplies global growth markets such as the wind energy, marine, architecture & building, transportation & rail and many more. Gurit operates production sites and offices in Australia, Canada, China, Denmark, Ecuador, India, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom and the United States.

www.gurit.com Gurit Group Communications Phone: +41 44 316 15 50, e-mail: investor (at) gurit.com All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law. Forward-looking statements:

To the extent that this announcement contains forward-looking statements, such statements are based on assumptions, planning and forecasts at the time of publication of this announcement. Forward-looking statements always involve uncertainties. Business and economic risks and developments, the conduct of competitors, political decisions and other factors may cause the actual results to be materially different from the assumptions, planning and forecasts at the time of publication of this announcement. Therefore, Gurit Holding AG does not assume any responsibility relating to forward-looking statements contained in this announcement.

End of Media Release

