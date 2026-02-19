Harmonic Aktie

WKN: 895791 / ISIN: US4131601027

19.02.2026 23:30:18

Harmonic Reports Q4 Net Loss

(RTTNews) - Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) reported fourth-quarter and full year results on Thursday. Net revenue of $98.2 million for the period ended December 31, 2025, down from $171.0 million in the prior-year quarter.

Appliance and integration revenue fell to $82.5 million from $157.6 million, while SaaS and service revenue increased to $15.8 million from $13.4 million.

Including a $55.0 million loss from discontinued operations, the company reported a net loss of $54.8 million, compared with net income of $38.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Basic and diluted net loss per share was $0.49, compared with earnings per share of $0.33 and $0.32, respectively, a year earlier.

For the full year, total net revenue declined to $360.5 million from $488.2 million in 2024. Appliance and integration revenue decreased to $302.8 million from $433.8 million, while SaaS and service revenue rose to $57.7 million from $54.4 million.

Income from operations for the year was $14.1 million, compared with $74.7 million in 2024. Income from continuing operations was $1.2 million, down from $50.7 million in the prior year.

Harmonic reported a net loss of $43.3 million, compared with net income of $39.2 million in 2024. Basic and diluted net loss per share was $0.38, compared with earnings per share of $0.34 and $0.33, respectively, in the prior year.

HLIT is currently trading aftermarket at $11.03 up $0.30 or 2.80 percent on the Nasdaq.

