HealthStream Aktie
WKN: 927014 / ISIN: US42222N1037
|
03.11.2025 23:50:41
HealthStream, Inc. Reveals Rise In Q3 Profit, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - HealthStream, Inc. (HSTM) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $6.08 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $5.72 million, or $0.19 per share, last year.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.18 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 4.6% to $76.47 million from $73.09 million last year.
HealthStream, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $6.08 Mln. vs. $5.72 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.20 vs. $0.19 last year. -Revenue: $76.47 Mln vs. $73.09 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $299.5 - $301.5 Mln
