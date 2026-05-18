Going Aktie
WKN DE: A40KXC / ISIN: DE000A40KXC8
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18.05.2026 09:45:00
Here's What I Think Is Going on With Sandisk Stock
What's the biggest winner among S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) members so far this year? It isn't Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) or any of the other so-called "Magnificent Seven" stocks. Instead, it's a stock that has only been trading publicly for less than 15 months -- Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK). Even after a recent pullback, Sandisk's shares have still soared higher than those of any other S&P 500 stock. But what's actually driving the impressive rally? Can the momentum continue, or is a steeper sell-off imminent? Here's what I think is going on with Sandisk stock. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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