Huntington Ingalls Industries Aktie

WKN DE: A1JE8X / ISIN: US4464131063

19.12.2025 17:09:49

HII Selected To Design And Build US Navy's Future Small Surface Combatant

(RTTNews) - HII (HII) said its Ingalls Shipbuilding division has been chosen by the U.S. Navy to design and build the future small surface combatant, based on the proven Legend-class national security cutter design previously constructed at the yard.

The company said the existing cutter design offers a stable and producible foundation that supports faster execution and more predictable delivery schedules. Ingalls plans to build the new ships alongside its ongoing destroyer and amphibious programs, using the same construction sequence applied to the national security cutters.

HII noted that Ingalls currently supports multiple Navy programs at once, including DDG 51 Flight III destroyers, amphibious assault ships, and LPD Flight II vessels, while also modernising Zumwalt-class destroyers with advanced weapons and technology upgrades. The yard previously delivered 10 Legend-class cutters to the U.S. Coast Guard over nearly two decades, with the final ship handed over in October 2023.

HII currently trades at $329.35 or 2.08% higher on the NYSE.

