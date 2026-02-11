Hilton Worldwide Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2DH1A / ISIN: US43300A2033
|
11.02.2026 12:05:48
Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary
(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (HLT):
Earnings: $297 million in Q4 vs. $505 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.27 in Q4 vs. $2.06 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $190 million or $2.08 per share for the period.
Revenue: $3.087 billion in Q4 vs. $2.783 billion in the same period last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.91 To $ 1.97
