Hilton Worldwide Holdings Aktie

Hilton Worldwide Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2DH1A / ISIN: US43300A2033

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
11.02.2026 12:05:48

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (HLT):

Earnings: $297 million in Q4 vs. $505 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.27 in Q4 vs. $2.06 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $190 million or $2.08 per share for the period.

Revenue: $3.087 billion in Q4 vs. $2.783 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.91 To $ 1.97

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc Registered Shs When Issued

mehr Nachrichten