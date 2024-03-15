|
15.03.2024 07:00:13
Holcim launches share buyback program of CHF 1 billion
|
Holcim Group Services Ltd
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
On 18 March 2024, Holcim will launch its previously announced share buyback program for a total amount of CHF 1 billion until year-end 2024, with the share cancellation to be approved at the Annual General Meeting in 2025.
The share buyback will be funded from available cash on the balance sheet. Holcim remains committed to a strong investment grade credit rating.
The volume of monthly share buybacks will depend on market conditions. The share buyback program will be executed on a second trading line on SIX Swiss Exchange (Valor: 133 483 246, ISIN: CH133 483 246 1).
Concurrently with this press release, Holcim has published the details of the program in a buyback notice. All documentation and weekly updates on the program will be published on Holcim’s website: https://www.holcim.com/investors/shareholder-information/share-buyback.
1859335 15.03.2024 CET/CEST
