03.04.2024
Holcim proposes Catrin Hinkel as new independent member of its Board of Directors
Holcim Group Services Ltd
Holcim proposes Catrin Hinkel, Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft Switzerland, for election to its Board of Directors. She will stand for election alongside nominee Michael H. McGarry at Holcim’s Annual General Meeting on 8 May 2024. All other members are standing for re-election. Jan Jenisch is proposed for re-election as Chairman of the Board.
With the proposed nominations, the Holcim Board will comprise 11 members, 10 of whom are independent according to the Swiss Code of Best Practice for Corporate Governance and the criteria laid out by the DJSI. Holcim continually strengthens its Board to ensure it includes diverse backgrounds, experience and expertise in all key areas relevant to its business.
Catrin Hinkel has served as CEO of Microsoft Switzerland since May 2021. With more than 25 years’ experience in the tech industry across a variety of organizations and diverse cultures, she previously held leadership roles at Accenture, most recently as Senior Managing Director, Europe Cloud First Strategy & Consulting Lead.
Her other mandates include serving on the Executive Committee of Digital Switzerland, on the ASUT Industry Association Board and on the Supervisory Board of the CISPA Helmholtz Center for Information Security. For her commitment to digital innovation, Catrin Hinkel has been named by Swiss magazine BILANZ as one of Switzerland’s Digital Shapers 2022 and by Forbes DACH in its list of C-suite Women in Tech. A German national, she holds a Bachelor of Arts from the European Partnership of Business Schools (ESB), Reutlingen and London.
