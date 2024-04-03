Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Holcim proposes Catrin Hinkel as new independent member of its Board of Directors



03-Apr-2024

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Holcim proposes Catrin Hinkel, Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft Switzerland, for election to its Board of Directors. She will stand for election alongside nominee Michael H. McGarry at Holcim’s Annual General Meeting on 8 May 2024. All other members are standing for re-election. Jan Jenisch is proposed for re-election as Chairman of the Board. With the proposed nominations, the Holcim Board will comprise 11 members, 10 of whom are independent according to the Swiss Code of Best Practice for Corporate Governance and the criteria laid out by the DJSI. Holcim continually strengthens its Board to ensure it includes diverse backgrounds, experience and expertise in all key areas relevant to its business. Catrin Hinkel has served as CEO of Microsoft Switzerland since May 2021. With more than 25 years’ experience in the tech industry across a variety of organizations and diverse cultures, she previously held leadership roles at Accenture, most recently as Senior Managing Director, Europe Cloud First Strategy & Consulting Lead. Her other mandates include serving on the Executive Committee of Digital Switzerland, on the ASUT Industry Association Board and on the Supervisory Board of the CISPA Helmholtz Center for Information Security. For her commitment to digital innovation, Catrin Hinkel has been named by Swiss magazine BILANZ as one of Switzerland’s Digital Shapers 2022 and by Forbes DACH in its list of C-suite Women in Tech. A German national, she holds a Bachelor of Arts from the European Partnership of Business Schools (ESB), Reutlingen and London. About Holcim

Holcim is a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions with net sales of CHF 27.0 billion in 2023. Driven by our purpose to build progress for people and the planet, our 63,448 employees are on a mission to decarbonize building, while improving living standards for all. We empower our customers across all regions to build better with less, with a broad range of low-carbon and circular solutions, from ECOPact and ECOPlanet to our circular technology platform ECOCycle®. Through innovative systems, from Elevate roofing to PRB insulation, Holcim makes buildings more sustainable in use, driving energy efficiency and green retrofitting. With sustainability at the core of our strategy, we are on the way to becoming a net-zero company with 1.5°C targets validated by SBTi. Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn. Sign up for Holcim's Building Progress newsletter here and follow our journey to a net-zero future. Important disclaimer – forward-looking statements:

