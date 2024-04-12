|
Holcim publishes agenda for 2024 Annual General Meeting
The Holcim Annual General Meeting (AGM) will take place on 8 May 2024 at 9am CEST at Bossard Arena in Zug, Switzerland. The AGM, which is held in German and partially in English, will also be broadcast live and translated simultaneously into German, English and French at www.holcim.com/agm.
The invitation, including information on voting procedures and all individual agenda items, is available at www.holcim.com/agm.
Dividend proposal
The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of CHF 2.80 per registered share of Holcim Ltd, a 12% increase over the prior year, following Holcim’s record 2023 performance. If approved by shareholders, the dividend will be paid out of foreign capital reserves from tax capital contributions and is not subject to Swiss withholding tax.
Board of Directors elections
Holcim’s Board of Directors proposes Jan Jenisch for re-election as Chairman. As previously announced, the Board has appointed Miljan Gutovic as Chief Executive Officer of Holcim, effective 1 May 2024, to succeed the current CEO Jan Jenisch. Catrin Hinkel, Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft Switzerland, and Michael H. McGarry, formerly Chairman and Chief Executive of leading global specialty coatings company PPG Industries, are both proposed for election as independent members of the Board of Directors. All other members are standing for re-election.
With the proposed nominations, the Holcim Board will comprise 11 members, 10 of whom are independent according to the Swiss Code of Best Practice for Corporate Governance and the criteria laid out by the DJSI. Holcim continually strengthens its Board to ensure it includes diverse backgrounds, experience and expertise in all key areas relevant to its business.
About Holcim
