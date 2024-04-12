Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Holcim publishes agenda for 2024 Annual General Meeting



12-Apr-2024 / 06:30 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of CHF 2.80 per registered share, up 12% following record 2023 performance

The Board of Directors proposes Jan Jenisch for re-election as Chairman

Catrin Hinkel and Michael H. McGarry proposed as new independent members of the Board of Directors

All other members are standing for re-election The Holcim Annual General Meeting (AGM) will take place on 8 May 2024 at 9am CEST at Bossard Arena in Zug, Switzerland. The AGM, which is held in German and partially in English, will also be broadcast live and translated simultaneously into German, English and French at www.holcim.com/agm . The invitation, including information on voting procedures and all individual agenda items, is available at www.holcim.com/agm . Dividend proposal The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of CHF 2.80 per registered share of Holcim Ltd, a 12% increase over the prior year, following Holcim’s record 2023 performance. If approved by shareholders, the dividend will be paid out of foreign capital reserves from tax capital contributions and is not subject to Swiss withholding tax. Board of Directors elections Holcim’s Board of Directors proposes Jan Jenisch for re-election as Chairman. As previously announced, the Board has appointed Miljan Gutovic as Chief Executive Officer of Holcim, effective 1 May 2024, to succeed the current CEO Jan Jenisch. Catrin Hinkel, Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft Switzerland, and Michael H. McGarry, formerly Chairman and Chief Executive of leading global specialty coatings company PPG Industries, are both proposed for election as independent members of the Board of Directors. All other members are standing for re-election. With the proposed nominations, the Holcim Board will comprise 11 members, 10 of whom are independent according to the Swiss Code of Best Practice for Corporate Governance and the criteria laid out by the DJSI. Holcim continually strengthens its Board to ensure it includes diverse backgrounds, experience and expertise in all key areas relevant to its business. About Holcim

Holcim is a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions with net sales of CHF 27.0 billion in 2023. Driven by our purpose to build progress for people and the planet, our 63,448 employees are on a mission to decarbonize building, while improving living standards for all. We empower our customers across all regions to build better with less, with a broad range of low-carbon and circular solutions, from ECOPact and ECOPlanet to our circular technology platform ECOCycle®. Through innovative systems, from Elevate roofing to PRB insulation, Holcim makes buildings more sustainable in use, driving energy efficiency and green retrofitting. With sustainability at the core of our strategy, we are on the way to becoming a net-zero company with 1.5°C targets validated by SBTi. Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn. Sign up for Holcim's Building Progress newsletter here and follow our journey to a net-zero future. Important disclaimer – forward-looking statements:

This document contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute forecasts regarding results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets, as the case may be, including with respect to plans, initiatives, events, products, solutions and services, their development and potential. Although Holcim believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as at the time of publishing this document, investors are cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Holcim, including but not limited to the risks described in the Holcim's annual report available on its website (www.holcim.com) and uncertainties related to the market conditions and the implementation of our plans. Accordingly, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. Holcim does not undertake to provide updates of these forward-looking statements.

End of Inside Information