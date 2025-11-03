Honeywell Aktie
WKN: 870153 / ISIN: US4385161066
|
03.11.2025 13:29:37
Honeywell Int'l Names Jim Currier As President And CEO Of Spun-off Aerospace Business
(RTTNews) - Honeywell International, Inc. (HON) announced Monday the appointment of Jim Currier as President and CEO of the spun-off Aerospace Business, which will be named Honeywell Aerospace as an independent, publicly traded company.
Currier has served as the President and CEO of the Honeywell Aerospace Technologies business since 2023. Previously, he spent nearly two decades in senior roles across the globe at Honeywell, including as President of the Electronic Solutions business, President of the company's Aftermarket organization across Europe, Middle East, Africa and India, and Vice President of Airlines, North America.
Honeywell also announced that Craig Arnold has been selected to serve as Chairman of the Honeywell Aerospace Board of Directors.
Arnold will serve on Honeywell's Board of Directors effective immediately. He will assume his role as non-executive Board Chair upon the completion of Honeywell Aerospace's planned spin-off from Honeywell.
Arnold brings more than two decades of experience in senior leadership roles at industrial and technology businesses. Most recently, he served as Chairman and CEO of Eaton Corp. He previously spent more than two decades at General Electric where he held international leadership roles across multiple businesses.
The planned spin-off is expected to be completed in the second half of 2026 and the independent company will be headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.
As a standalone company, Honeywell Aerospace will be one of the largest publicly listed pure-play aerospace suppliers, with more than $15 billion in 2024 sales and leading positions in propulsion, cockpit and navigation systems and auxiliary power.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Honeywellmehr Nachrichten
|
31.10.25
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert Honeywell-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Honeywell von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
30.10.25
|Verluste in New York: Dow Jones fällt zum Handelsende (finanzen.at)
|
30.10.25
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 letztendlich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
30.10.25
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: Dow Jones liegt am Nachmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
30.10.25
|Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich nachmittags leichter (finanzen.at)
|
30.10.25
|Börse New York in Grün: Dow Jones mittags auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
30.10.25
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
30.10.25
|Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 sackt zum Start des Donnerstagshandels ab (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Honeywellmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Honeywell
|174,22
|-0,15%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX mit freundlichem Start in den November -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt beginnt den neuen Monat mit Aufschlägen. Der deutsche Markt zeigt sich am ersten Handelstag im November freundlich. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ging es am Montag unterdessen ebenfalls nach oben.