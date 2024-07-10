10.07.2024 13:16:31

Honeywell To Buy LNG Process Technology And Equipment Business From Air Products For $1.8 Bln

(RTTNews) - Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Wednesday said it has agreed to buy liquefied natural-gas process technology and equipment business from Air Products for $1.81 billion, to be paid in cash.

Honeywell is a provider of aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation.

The company expects the transaction to add to its earnings per share in the first full year of ownership.

"This highly complementary acquisition will further strengthen our energy transition portfolio, and Air Products' CWHE technology will immediately expand our installed base - creating new opportunities to compound growth in aftermarket services and digitalization through our Honeywell Forge platform," said Vimal Kapur, Chairman and CEO of Honeywell.

The deal, which is the fourth acquisition Honeywell has announced this year, is expected to close before the end of the calendar year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Honeywellmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Honeywellmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Honeywell 197,02 -0,11% Honeywell

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX stabil -- DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Freitag seitwärts, während der deutsche Leitindex zulegen kann. Die Märkte in Fernost fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen