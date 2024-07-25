25.07.2024 12:34:11

Honeywell Updates Full-year Guidance

(RTTNews) - Honeywell (HON) said, for full year 2024, the company now projects: sales to be $39.1 billion to $39.7 billion with organic sales growth in the range of 5% to 6%. Adjusted earnings per share is now expected to be in the range of $10.05 to $10.25. Previously, the company projected: sales of $38.5 billion - $39.3 billion; and adjusted earnings per share in the range of $10.15 - $10.45.

Second quarter bottom line came in at $1.54 billion, or $2.36 per share compared with $1.49 billion, or $2.22 per share, a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share was $2.49, up 8% year over year. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter rose 4.7% to $9.58 billion from $9.15 billion last year. Organic sales growth was 4%, for the quarter. Analysts on average had estimated $9.41 billion in revenue.

Shares of Honeywell are down 7% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Honeywellmehr Nachrichten