Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
19.07.2026 00:30:00
How Buying SpaceX Today Could More Than 10X Your Net Worth
Let's cut to the chase. An investment in Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) today could very well grow your net worth tenfold if -- stay with me -- annual revenue grows at an average rate of about 42% for the next 15 years, or 23% over the next 25 years.If either came true, annual revenue would reach about $3.6 trillion, which is strikingly close to Morgan Stanley's 2040 forecast of $3.4 trillion for SpaceX. With this in mind, let's take a closer look at my reasoning to see if this space stock is worth buying today.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!